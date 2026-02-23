The luxe, 'miracle' face cream Sienna Miller loves for prepping her skin before makeup

Whether you're looking to banish winter skin or just supercharge your makeup with a dewy, hydrated glow, Sienna Miller has declared Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream a 'miracle' product - akin to a glass of water for the complexion.

When one thinks of the best Charlotte Tilbury products, the iconic Magic Cream is often the first to spring to mind, and rightfully so. It's considered by many to be up there with the best face moisturisers, and is a favourite among makeup artists for red-carpet skin prep. Now, as long-standing friends, Sienna Miller has been wearing and championing Charlotte Tilbury's products for years. In fact, according to the actress, she had the now-iconic Magic Cream applied to her skin before it was even available to buy: "I actually remember the days before Charlotte had her brand, and she would mix up Magic Cream and stick it on our faces. So when this became available to buy, I think a lot of us were very, very excited."

Now, fast-forward to the present day, and Sienna Miller is still using the formula (and in her own time) to prep her complexion for makeup. So, if you're on the hunt for a rich and hardworking face cream, here's why Miller sings its praises, and so does our beauty team...

The 'miracle' cream Sienna Millers swears by for prepping her skin ready for makeup

Sharing a tutorial of her 'everyday Boho makeup look' for Charlotte Tilbury's YouTube channel back in August 2024, Sienna Miller revealed that not only does she remember the days of wearing the Magic Cream long before it actually existed as a shoppable product, but that she still regards it as a 'miracle product.'

"It's an amazing product. It's so good! It smells so good - it smells elegant and fresh," she quipped, adding: "[It's] a big drink for the skin [and] it's the best prep for underneath makeup."

She applied it ahead of her complexion products, noting that it's "the best prep for underneath makeup," before chasing it with Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Hydration face mist and the Flawless Poreless Primer.

As for the formula itself, it boasts nourishing ingredients like vitamin C and E, as well as hydrating hyaluronic acid and peptides to plump, smooth and supercharge the skin with nourishment. And as mentioned, our own beauty team can attest to its brilliance.

"As someone with dry skin, this cream is such a welcome and indulgent treat," says Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, adding, "I'm also very partial to dewy-looking makeup, and despite the thickness of this product, I find it does a beautiful job at prepping my skin. My foundations and concealers just glide on, no pilling or separation in sight, with the cream affording a very lit-from-within sort of glow to my complexion. It is fragranced, though, so if you have very sensitive skin, this is something to keep in mind before buying."

Woman&home's digital editor, Kerrie Hughes, is also a fan: "I started using Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream a few months ago, and wouldn't be without it now," she says. "It feels like silk on my skin, and lifts the colour of my face and adds radiance. I love using it first thing after a thorough face wash; it makes my face feel so hydrated and soft. And makeup glides on effortlessly afterwards. The best face cream I have used to date - highly recommend."

Meanwhile, our Beauty eComm Editor, Aleesha Badkar, has glowing things to say about itingredients: "While I've not tried the Magic Cream itself, I'm a sucker for anything with hyaluronic acid in it for that much-needed hit of hydration on my very dry, flaky skin. The addition of peptides is also important for smoothing and firming the skin, while vitamin E will calm. And while it's probably not the best vitamin C product out there, the small amount of this powerhouse ingredient will aid slow exfoliation to lead to clearer and brighter skin.

"If you do want a bigger dose of vitamin C, I would pair this with the brand's Dark Spot Correcting Radiance Recovery Serum, which exfoliates skin thoroughly and helps fade dark areas of skin, without any stinging or discomfort. Its satiny texture also layers really nicely, so it should sit perfectly underneath the sellout cream."