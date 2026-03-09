According to Sienna Miller’s facialist, you need to make this change to your routine for the season ahead

Feeling delighted to see the first signs of spring? Your skin might be less happy about the change in seasons. More time outside in still-chilly temperatures, combined with dipping in and out of central-heated rooms, can leave your complexion parched. Your skin barrier can also be impacted by these conditions, opening the door to soreness and sensitivity.

I’m sure I’m not the only one battling with a dehydrated, dull complexion right now, desperately seeking skincare for dry skin. Even as a beauty editor preoccupied with hydration (I’m well versed in how to use hyaluronic acid serum and I drink litres of water per day, like a camel), I’m still finding my usual skincare routine isn’t cutting it.

In times of crisis and drab skin, I turn to the pros. I spoke to Shane Cooper, facialist to stars including Hannah Waddingham, Nicola Coughlan, and Sienna Miller, and he shared a handy tip that could revolutionise your regimen.

Why you should consider making this simple tweak to your skincare routine

If you’re using the same skincare routine all year round, it might be time to reconsider, according to Cooper. “As seasons change, our skin also needs change,” he shares. “This time of year, hydration is so important. I’d recommend feeding skin with hydration at that deeper level.”

Interestingly, Shane recommends incorporating a few different products rather than making just one swap. “I’m a big believer in layering the right formulas rather than going in with one heavy product,” he advises. “I’d recommend starting with a hydrating toner, then a calming serum. When it comes to picking the best face moisturisers, you don’t always need to go for the richest formula - the key is choosing something that hydrates without feeling overly heavy.”

It makes sense - a couple of layered lightweight hydrators will lead to deeper hydration. Think of it like wrapping up to go outside - it's better to wear thermals, a chunky jumper, and a hat, rather than relying solely on one warm coat.

A change in season can often cause skin to lose moisture; both dehydrated and dry skin are very common, and they require different treatments. So, how can you tell whether your skin is actually dehydrated?

“Dehydrated skin often has a slightly rough texture and can look a little inflamed,” according to Cooper. “It’s one of those things you can usually both see and feel; skin can feel tight, less comfortable, and you’ll often notice lines appearing more prominently. That’s also why hydration can have a real anti-ageing effect because hydrated skin naturally looks smoother and more plump.” It's also the reason why we look worse the day after drinking alcohol - it dehydrates us, making wrinkles look deeper and skin look duller.

So, layering on hydration is the name of the game to get an A-list glow. It's a handy reminder - I'm definitely prone to getting swept up in active ingredients and potent line-smoothers, but the truth is my skin always looks its healthiest, glowiest self when I focus solely on hydration.

The hope is that if we follow these hydration tips, we can look as immaculate as Sienna. And while we can't quite promise the hunky leading man and the dream boho wardrobe, the dewy skin is definitely a strong start.