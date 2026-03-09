According to Sienna Miller’s facialist, you need to make this change to your routine for the season ahead
Get skin as radiant as an A-lister by taking this simple tip into consideration
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Feeling delighted to see the first signs of spring? Your skin might be less happy about the change in seasons. More time outside in still-chilly temperatures, combined with dipping in and out of central-heated rooms, can leave your complexion parched. Your skin barrier can also be impacted by these conditions, opening the door to soreness and sensitivity.
I’m sure I’m not the only one battling with a dehydrated, dull complexion right now, desperately seeking skincare for dry skin. Even as a beauty editor preoccupied with hydration (I’m well versed in how to use hyaluronic acid serum and I drink litres of water per day, like a camel), I’m still finding my usual skincare routine isn’t cutting it.
In times of crisis and drab skin, I turn to the pros. I spoke to Shane Cooper, facialist to stars including Hannah Waddingham, Nicola Coughlan, and Sienna Miller, and he shared a handy tip that could revolutionise your regimen.
Why you should consider making this simple tweak to your skincare routine
If you’re using the same skincare routine all year round, it might be time to reconsider, according to Cooper. “As seasons change, our skin also needs change,” he shares. “This time of year, hydration is so important. I’d recommend feeding skin with hydration at that deeper level.”
Interestingly, Shane recommends incorporating a few different products rather than making just one swap. “I’m a big believer in layering the right formulas rather than going in with one heavy product,” he advises. “I’d recommend starting with a hydrating toner, then a calming serum. When it comes to picking the best face moisturisers, you don’t always need to go for the richest formula - the key is choosing something that hydrates without feeling overly heavy.”
It makes sense - a couple of layered lightweight hydrators will lead to deeper hydration. Think of it like wrapping up to go outside - it's better to wear thermals, a chunky jumper, and a hat, rather than relying solely on one warm coat.
The toner
RRP: £11.99
Blending a cocktail of hardworking hydrators, including ceramides, polyglutamic acid, and cica, this makes an instant difference to tight, parched complexions. If you have a bigger budget, we're also fans of Shane's own toner, which has a handy mist application.
The serum
RRP: £45
Whenever my skin's unhappy, I put all my trust in La Roche-Posay. While I don't think you necessarily need to spend over £15 to get the best hyaluronic acid serum, this formula suits all skin types and uses four forms of HA to hydrate cells on multiple levels.
The cream
RRP: £38
Shane recommends this formula, and it's a favourite of mine too. It has the repairing powers of a barrier cream, without any of the heaviness. It also immediately soothes soreness and sensitivity - it's the ideal moisturiser for cooler seasons.
A change in season can often cause skin to lose moisture; both dehydrated and dry skin are very common, and they require different treatments. So, how can you tell whether your skin is actually dehydrated?
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
“Dehydrated skin often has a slightly rough texture and can look a little inflamed,” according to Cooper. “It’s one of those things you can usually both see and feel; skin can feel tight, less comfortable, and you’ll often notice lines appearing more prominently. That’s also why hydration can have a real anti-ageing effect because hydrated skin naturally looks smoother and more plump.” It's also the reason why we look worse the day after drinking alcohol - it dehydrates us, making wrinkles look deeper and skin look duller.
So, layering on hydration is the name of the game to get an A-list glow. It's a handy reminder - I'm definitely prone to getting swept up in active ingredients and potent line-smoothers, but the truth is my skin always looks its healthiest, glowiest self when I focus solely on hydration.
The hope is that if we follow these hydration tips, we can look as immaculate as Sienna. And while we can't quite promise the hunky leading man and the dream boho wardrobe, the dewy skin is definitely a strong start.
Rhiannon Derbyshire is the Senior Beauty Editor for Woman & Home.
She started interning for glossy magazines in 2011 while working alongside her Fashion Journalism degree. There, she was lured to the beauty desk, seduced by red lipsticks, posh shampoos, and every skincare product imaginable. 15+ years into her career, she now writes about skincare, haircare and makeup for six national titles and interviews celebrities, experts and brand founders. She oversees and judges products for the Woman & Home skin, hair and beauty awards, testing hundreds of products yearly.
With 3A curls, Rhiannon specialises in writing about curly hair routines and has a penchant for red lipsticks and minimalist skincare routines - with a bit of LED therapy thrown in.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.