I ditched my expensive skincare for this affordable, stripped-back, 3-step routine for winter

In a world where 10-step skincare routines have become the norm, and given my role as a Beauty Writer, it comes as no surprise that I'm guilty of having a jam-packed daily beauty regime.

It's not unusual to find a skincare routine stacked full of the best face moisturisers, layered alongside the best hyaluronic acid serums and best retinol creams nowadays. However, sometimes the 'less is more' approach is better and the new year feels like the perfect time to strip things back to the basics.

With my complexion experiencing the classic winter skin signs, such as irritation, dryness and redness, I made the executive decision to streamline my go-to regime to just three simple steps. I'll be the first to admit that these products might not be the sexiest-looking, however it's the effective, gentle formulas hidden inside that counts – plus, they're affordable too.

The affordable 3-step skincare routine I'm relying on for winter

For context, I have combination skin that is on the sensitive side and is prone to hormonal blemishes. My complexion is reactive and easily irritated, often experiencing inflammation or redness – particularly with fragranced formulas. However, all of this is heightened in the cooler winter months, causing my skin to experience periods of oiliness, dehydration and irritation, which led me to adopt the following simple skincare routine...

Hydrating cleanser Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Wash 236ml £17 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK $3.19 at Target $5.99 at Ulta Beauty $8.99 at Amazon RRP: £11.50 Gently wash away makeup, dirt and impurities, all without stripping your skin of its essential moisture, with Cetaphil's Gentle Skin Cleanser. Infused with hero skincare ingredients, such as glycerin, niacinamide and panthenol, this formula not only works to clean, refresh and hydrate the complexion, but also defends the skin against the five signs of sensitivity – dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness and a weakened skin barrier. Exfoliating toner Super Facialist Salicylic Acid Smooth & Clarify Exfoliating Toner £14.11 at Amazon UK RRP: £15 Say hello to clearer, smoother and more radiant skin thanks to Super Facialist's Salicylic Acid Toner. This formula is equipped with AHA's and BHA's, such as salicylic acid, glycolic acid and mandelic acid, which work in harmony to exfoliate and refine the surface of the skin. Think, targeting concerns such as pore congestion, rough textures, blemishes and blackheads. Plus, niacinamide supports the skin barrier, maintains hydration and controls excess oil. Gentle moisturiser Cetaphil Gentle Exfoliating Salicylic Lotion 473ml £16.50 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK RRP: £22 Perfect for those with sensitive complexions, this lotion is suitable for both the face and body, working to simultaneously hydrate and exfoliate. Its lightweight formula is powered by a triple blend of salicylic acid, mandelic acid and gluconolactone, which buff away dullness and decongested pores for a restored complexion. Its additional moisturising benefits help to soothe and quench thirsty skin, while supporting the skin barrier for optimal function.

Alike the foundations of any good skincare routine, I begin by cleansing my face with the Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser. After trialling a plethora of the best cleansers, this is the formula that I come back to each and every time. Despite its gentle nature, it thoroughly cleans my skin without stripping it of its essential moisture.

Next up is Super Facialist's Salicylic Acid Toner, which I pat into my skin and leave to dry. While using one of the best toners doesn't feel necessary, they actually boast many benefits, like this one works to exfoliate the skin, unclog pores and unlock a clear, radiant complexion. Finally, I hydrate my skin by slathering the Cetaphil Gentle Exfoliating Salicylic Lotion, which offers indulgent, kind-to-skin nourishment.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

In all honesty, I'm always apprehensive to incorporate acid ingredients into my regime, knowing how sensitive and unpredictable my skin can be. However, my toner and moisturiser of choice was formulated with the likes of salicylic acid and mandelic acid, which are both praised for being slightly kinder to sensitive complexions. That said, as everyone's skin is different, it's always worth patch testing and starting off with lower concentrations first to see how your complexion reacts.

After following the above, I've noticed stellar results since introducing these three products into my routine. Despite boasting these ingredients, the formulas are still gentle enough to suit my sensitive skin, meaning I haven't experienced any irritation, breakouts or redness since using them. As for my skin, my complexion appears plumper, healthier and radiant, not to mention it has a more even tone as well – with less long-lasting hyperpigmentation.