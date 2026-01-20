The trending Korean moisturiser behind Demi Moore's glowing red carpet complexion

With red carpet season in full swing, now is the perfect time to take a rare peek into the makeup bags and skincare kits of many celebrities. Speaking of which, Demi Moore's makeup artist has lifted the lid on the moisturiser behind her enviably radiant glow.

Winter can have a real hit on your skin, whether that be causing dryness, flaking or itchiness, making it the perfect time to upgrade your arsenal with one of the best face moisturisers. To combat these winter skin signs, you'll want to opt for a nutrient-packed formula that intensely hydrates, locks in moisture and soothes irritation caused by the harsh winter climate.

So with that in mind, when we discovered that Demi Moore relied on a certain Korean skincare essential that is everywhere on social media right now (not to mention is also a favourite of our Beauty Writer's) we knew we had to share it with you. Plus, you can now nab it for 25% less than it's usual price tag.

The popular K-beauty moisturiser behind Demi Moore's radiant skin

With over 10,000 reviews on Amazon alone, the Dr Althea 345 Relief Cream has amassed an impressive 4.4 average star rating – a true testament to the well-loved formula. So, it should come as no surprise that the Korean moisturiser has also been gaining traction on social media.

Demi's moisturiser Dr.Althea Dr.Althea 345 Relief Cream View at Amazon $9.99 at YesStyle.com $17.10 at Olive Young US $27 at Amazon RRP: £24 | $27 Packed full of nutrients, Dr. Althea's 345 Relief Cream boasts a gel-cream hybrid texture that works to nourish the skin and deliver long-lasting hydration. Its lightweight, fragrance-free formula is designed to be soothing for those with dry and sensitive skin types, whilst also working to target blemishes for those with acne-prone skin. Not to mention, its blend of niacinamide, vitamin B3 and resveratrol works to regulate sebum production, fade dark spots, minimise pores and promote an even skin tone.

As for how we got the insight into the actress' routine, Demi Moore's makeup artist, Rokael Lizama, posted her makeup look to Instagram and detailed the exact products within her skin prep regime – namely, Dr Althea's 345 Relief Cream.

Lizama used the moisturiser prior to makeup application to "prime and prep her skin," which lent itself to delivering Moore with an effortlessly radiant complexion.

A post shared by Rokael Lizama (@rokaelbeauty) A photo posted by on

But it seems Moore isn't the only one who's reaching for this lightweight moisturiser, Dr Althea's 345 Relief Cream is also a firm favourite of our Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett. In fact, she loved it so much that she used every last drop, with the moisturiser making an appearance in our October 2025 beauty team's empties.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As someone with sensitive skin that often experiences hormonal breakouts, Sennen is always sceptical to trial a new moisturiser, but this formula left her with only good things to say. "Its gel-texture makes the formula incredibly lightweight, which is great for not clogging blemish-prone skin, yet it still felt luxuriously indulgent on the complexion. Despite its weightless nature, it still intensely nourished, soothed and hydrated my skin all day long."

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

In terms of the appearance of her complexion, Sennen added: "It immediately brightened my skin, unlocking an enviable dewy radiance. In the long-term, it also kept blemishes at bay and helped deliver a more even-looking appearance."