Demi Moore's fresh-faced festive makeup look is the perfect inspiration for daytime events
The actress has cracked the code to healthy, glowing skin this winter - and we're taking notes
When you think of festive makeup looks, your brain might automatically run to the likes of bold red lipstick, standout shimmery eyeshadow, and dramatic winged eyeliner.
It's only natural that we turn to celebrity party beauty looks for all our festive makeup inspiration, and thankfully, Demi Moore has plenty for us. We're taking notes of the actress's recent look, which saw her ditch typically Christmassy beauty formulas for a flushed, healthily glowing complexion - thanks to one of the best cream blushes.
A stellar option for daytime festive events, whether you're ambling through a Christmas market or it's the big day itself, this minimalist makeup look serves as a great option for those who prefer the less-is-more approach. Not to mention, we've got everything you need to recreate the look for yourself this season...
Why we're recreating Demi Moore's makeup this festive season
Scrolling through our Instagram feed, our beauty team's attention was grabbed by Demi Moore's makeup look for the Landman Season 2 event in Los Angeles on Saturday, 13th December 2025 - and not only for her outfit of choice.
Posting behind-the-scenes photos of the actress, Demi's hair and makeup artist, Dimitris Giannetos, dubbed the look 'Sugar Blush' - and the name couldn't be more fitting. Moore's blush placement, concentrating the formula on the high points of her cheekbones, gave her complexion a lifted, sculpted effect. To give her skin a pearlescent, radiant finish, the blush was complemented with a mirror-like glow.
While the actress opted for a minimalistic, pared-back approach for her complexion, Moore ramped up the definition when it came to her eyes - and no, we're not talking about eyeshadow. In fact, it's all about the lashes, specifically volumised and dramatically defined eyelashes, which gives this look an occasion-ready edge.
Not to mention, her eyes appear awakened and wider-looking. Struggle to achieve your desired voluminous look? One of the best lash primers will take your mascara to the next level.
Recreate Demi Moore's fresh-faced look
For those interested in recreating the look, you'll be pleased to know that it's simple to do. In fact, you only need to equip your makeup arsenal with a few essential buys, including one of the best volumising mascaras and a cream blush.
RRP: £20
Arriving in a universal shade that complements any skin tone, this lightweight, non-sticky liquid highlighter is enriched with vitamin E to nourish and moisturise the skin, which allows for a seamless blend. Whether applied on the cheekbones, cupid's bow, or on the brow bone, this formula delivers a gorgeously glossy, glass-like glow that elevates the radiance of your skin for a healthy appearance.
RRP: £12.99
Give your lashes some oomph with L'Oréal's Volume Million Lashes Panorama All Night Mascara. Equipped with a multi-level bristle brush and a flexible formula, this mascara works to separate and define each lash for a dramatic, volumised, and clump-free finish.
