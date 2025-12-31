3 party makeup looks that take minutes - and are perfect for New Year's Eve

Whether you're off to a party or enjoying a relaxed evening in with a glass of champagne and Jools Holland's Hootenanny, there's something about New Year's Eve that goes hand in hand with glamour.

However, by the tail end of the festive season, we've often somewhat depleted our willingness to spend hours recreating celebrity party beauty looks using dozens of products.

What we need for this particular occasion is simplicity. Easy makeup looks that give maximum bang for your buck. And that's exactly what we've got for you here today - three dazzling ideas that take minutes to achieve, are simple to master, and so flattering you'll wear them again and again throughout 2026. Enjoy!

Three easy party makeup ideas you can achieve in a flash

Add glow to your base

Focus on boosting radiance in your complexion with some illuminating make-up products. They provide just enough shine without looking too much, and keep you dazzling during the party.

(Image credit: Zoe Economides)

Use L'Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion, as your first step. It comes in four blendable shades, each promising hydration and illumination. In seconds it enhances your skin's natural glow, thanks to glycerin and shea butter, and can add shine from head to toe. Wear under foundation or on its own. For any areas of the face that might require a little more glow, add a light sweeping of Catrice More Than Glow Highlighter in Supreme Rose Beam, to high points of your face like temples, bridge of nose and cheeks. Finish by adding some shimmery lip gloss, which is a great alternative to punchy lipsticks, but still elevates your make-up. Revolution Pout Bomb Shimmer Lip Gloss in Nude Glow, is packed with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and jojoba oil to keep lips hydrated while providing a high-shine finish.

Swap a smoky eye for molten shimmer

Metallic eyeshadow has long been a go-to for the party season for its wearability. Imagine coppers, bronzes and golds blended to create a look that'll have you glowing under the lights.

(Image credit: Zoe Economides)

A smoky eye can seem daunting if you haven't tried it before, but equipped with Morphe Rich & Foiled Artistry Palette in Gold Seeker, it couldn't be easier. Start by blending one of the lightest shades over your eyelids. Then, with one of the darker browns, buff into the outer corner of your eye, following your lash line and arch of your lids. Then press some shimmer over the top. Ensure your eyes are the main focal point by emphasising them with a fluffy brow look. Take NYX Professional Makeup Thick It. Stick It! Brow Mascara, and brush through your brows to keep them looking healthy, full, and thick. No glamorous make-up look is complete without a red lipstick, and Sephora Cream Lip Stain Matte Liquid Lipstick in Dark Red, is a gorgeous, deep crimson. The moisturising lipstick sits comfortably on the lips without drying them out.

Try a classic duo for Hollywood glamour

Simple yet impactful, a classic red lip can transform your whole look with just one sweep of bold pigment. You can add a cat-eye flick to open up your eyes and lean into the classic old Hollywood glamour of the style.

(Image credit: Zoe Economides)

Keep things easy with some simple gold shimmer eyeshadow. E.l.f. Bite-Size Eyeshadows in Cream & Sugar, are perfect for adding a dusting of shimmer over your eyelids without being overpowering. Use your fingers or a blending brush to add some dimension to your lids. For the eyeliner, try to steady your hands by leaning your elbows on a table and running Collection Fast Stroke Eyeliner, along your lash line, angling upwards slightly when you reach the end. Have some cotton buds handy to touch up any mistakes for a really sharp flick. Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink Longlasting Liquid Lipstick in Wicked, is the ultimate party-season red lipstick. The hard-working formula delivers a pigmented and shiny finish for up to 16 hours of wear.

