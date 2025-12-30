Begin 2026 on a very chic note, with these glossy and expensive-looking New Year's Eve nails

With Christmas now behind us, it's time to start considering what manicure you're going to ring in the New Year with. There are plenty of chic options out there, maybe even too many, so we've hand-selected 10 incredibly glamorous and elegant looks that will ensure you begin 2026 on a high.

You can take several approaches to your New Year's Eve nails. You can either keep your classy Christmas nails, as chances are, the cat eye shimmer or polka dot nail design you initially chose is still very apt for the similarly festive celebration, or tone down the colours. Opt for a wash of pearl instead of that holly berry red, or a black glitter over a green one. In our minds, New Year's is all about light-catching looks, an ode to fireworks lighting up the night's sky and the silver sequin dress you might wear to a party. Alternatively, you can also view NYE as a chance to debut a fresh and subtle manicure, like a milky white or pink, which will feel like a clean slate when you wake up on January 1st, ready once again to face 2026's array of nail trends.

Whatever your preference, there is a stylish New Year's manicure for you, and we've found 10 incredibly elevated looks to consider.

10 classy and expensive-looking NYE nails to kickstart 2026 is style

Whether you love a pearlescent chrome or would prefer to keep things chic and simple with a juicy red, there are no rules when it comes to your NYE manicure. But, like with your choice of short Christmas nails, let's say, it's always nice to feature a slight nod to the season. After all, it's another 365 days until the next time we get to celebrate such an affair, so why not make the most of it?

As for what look to go for, we're thinking shimmering velvet nails with a side of trendy polka dots, and of course, an array of iridescent chromes and sparkling French tips.

That said, we've also found a few understated picks, for those of you who want your New Year's Eve manicure to perfectly transition into your January nails.

Our New Year's Eve nailcare picks

Before we dive into our curated list of NYE looks, we've also rounded up a few of our favourite party polishes, in case you're doing your nails at home and need a glamorous look, STAT.

1. Silver cat eye nails

Cat eye nails or velvet nails, as they're also known, have been so popular this year, and what better than a glittering manicure to match the fireworks of New Year's Eve? The beauty of these sorts of cat eye effects is that they actually feel more chic and wearable compared to a chunkier glitter, especially if you opt for a classic silver or gold. To us, it feels like an extension of your jewellery and will easily add a touch of luxury to your look.

2. Milky pink & pearl chrome

For a subtle but elevated look, a pearly chrome layered over a milky white or pink base coat never fails. It's elegant but simultaneously minimalistic, especially if you pair it with a squoval or short square nails.

3. Wintry burgundy nails

If you'd rather stick to the wintry themes as opposed to the festive, party season looks, a rich burgundy will never disappoint. Pair it with almond nails or square, for a manicure that is as versatile as it is incredibly classy.

4. Black glitter French tips

Black French tips nails with a touch of silver glitter are such a chic choice for New Year's Eve. In fact, we'd go as far as to say that this is the manicure we attribute most to the occasion. It just feels so party-ready and glamorous.

5. Silver glitter French tips

Like black glitter French tips, a silver shimmer also feels very apt for the season, though we recommend pairing it with a nude or milky pink base colour, as it might feel a bit dated by the 2nd of January.

6. Sheer, milky nails

As mentioned, you can instead choose to approach your New Year's Eve manicure as your fresh start. A clean slate, if you will. A sheer nail polish or soapy pink is a very classic choice for January, as is a short nail shape.

7. Iridescent nails

Like a chrome, an iridescent shimmer is such an easy way to achieve a glamorous and luxe-looking manicure. We recommend this sort of pearly colour as it will transition well into your January mani.

8. Sheer shimmer nails

There's something about a sheer pink shimmer that we just can't resist, especially around party season. It's so elegant and refined, especially when layered over an almond shape. Again, this look, while shimmery, is definitely subtle enough to work well into January, making it a lovely and very considered choice for your New Year's Eve manicure.

9. Chrome and polka dot nails

With polka dot nails having been so popular right now, opting for the design alongside a chrome or shimmer base colour feels like a good move. It's stylish, dainty and will instantly elevate a little black dress or shimmery top.

10. Signature red

For those who want to play it chic and safe, a signature red is always a lovely option and will add a lovely pop of colour to your wintery January outfits. We also love how red looks when paired with a little black dress, so if that's what you're wearing for New Year's Eve, a bright red manicure gets our vote.