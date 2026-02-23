Are Kerry Washington's BAFTA nails a sign that navy is in for spring? We say yes

For a manicure that feels fresh and cool, whilst remaining just as wearable as a classic red, Kerry Washington's navy manicure at this year's BAFTAs might just be the way to go.

When award season rolls around, the manicures, much like the makeup and hair, tend to skew towards the classics. Reds and burgundies, for instance, or soft barely-there nudes that won't detract from designer gowns, are often the go-to over more statement designs and colours. The BAFTAs, however, saw Kerry Washington sport an altogether more unexpected but no less chic shade, and we should all be taking cues, as she's actually way ahead of the curve. 'Petrol' and dark, steely blues were predicted to be popular 2026 nail trends, and while we'd expected them to emerge next autumn/winter, Washington has us ready to request them for spring instead.

So, if you're looking for a sophisticated manicure that isn't red or milky pink and on the nails of everyone else, here's why navy blue gets our vote.

Why navy is the new red mani, according to Kerry Washington

With spring fast approaching, it's easy to assume that its classic pastel colour palette and milky nail polishes will begin to creep back in, especially in the nail trend department. Kerry Washington has other ideas, however, having worn a luxe but somewhat unusual navy manicure to this year's BAFTAs.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Jeff Spicer)

Sporting a dark navy Prada dress with 3D floral decals decorating the top half of the dress and straps, Washington chose to match her nails to the ensemble, opting for a similar navy shade. The look, which was created by celebrity manicurist Rebecca Jade Wilson using Glitterbels polishes, paired the deep colour with an elegant almond nail shape and glossy shine, which perfectly complemented the shiny floral details of Washington's gown.

The shade, while perhaps more unusual than a red, is equally as versatile. Much like a pair of dark blue jeans, a navy manicure goes with everything, though we especially love it when paired with a matching outfit, for a chic monochromatic effect. It feels modern and moody, which, if you ask us, feels very fitty for these in-betweeny winter-to-spring weeks. It feels refined, too, which is again very fitting for more of a formal manicure, as Washington demonstrates.

Recreate Kerry Washington's navy nail look

Barry M Barry M In A Flash Quick Dry Nail Paint in Navy Night View at Amazon RRP: £4.49 Quick-drying and perfectly glossy, this moody navy shade is ideal for recreating Kerry Washington's stylish manicure - and for under £5 too. Manucurist Manucurist Green™ Nail Polish in Poppy Seed View at Amazon RRP: £14 For a slightly more muted, steely option, this Manucurist nail polish is also a very chic option. It's more of a grey blue, which some may feel is more wearable than a super dark navy shade. CHANEL CHANEL Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 127 FUGUEUSE View at CHANEL RRP: £30 For a very sophisticated, red-carpet-ready manicure, you can't go wrong with a Chanel nail polish, and this navy shade looks so similar to the one Washington wore.

To recreate Washington's navy blue manicure, we would recommend applying one of the best nail strengtheners as your base coat (as nail health is also a key trend and focus this year), followed by two to three coats of your chosen navy shade. This will ensure a streak-free look. Then finish your at-home manicure with a glossy top coat -like essie's Gel Couture Top Coat.