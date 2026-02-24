Jump to category:
Victoria Beckham nails the timeless pedicure look with this one elegant nail polish shade

Victoria Beckham's go-to chic pink pedicure proves nail care isn't just saved for sandal season

Image of Victoria Beckham smiling with curly brunette hair and wearing a white blazer
(Image credit: Getty Images / Mike Marsland / Contributor)
We may still be in the dregs of winter, but who said we can't treat our toes to a pedicure? Certainly not Victoria Beckham. In fact, she wears this elegant nail polish hue almost all months of the year – and we're taking notes.

It's no surprise that we see a boom in pedicure trends and appointments become more regular in the sunnier months, whether that be due to it being sandal weather or you're jetting off on holiday. However, who said pedicures aren't for all year round? Well, Victoria Beckham certainly makes a case for it with her go-to pink pedi, which makes it one of the most timeless pedicure colours to choose from – defying the list of 2026 nail trends.

Why you should be taking notes on Victoria Beckham's timeless pedi

Posting a photo of herself and David Beckham to Instagram on Valentine's Day with the caption 'Date Night', our attention was immediately grabbed by Victoria Beckham's striking red gown. However, it was a closer look at her coordinating peep-toe heels that really caught our eye.

We'll admit, we weren't all that surprised when we spotted Victoria to be once again sporting her go-to pedicure, a baby pink hue. In fact, having been pictured wearing the pedicure on a plethora of occasions over the years, you'll almost never find the fashion and beauty mogul without it.

Further proving that the pedicure in question is not a new look for Victoria, the Spice Girls star posted to Instagram back in January 2025 donning a pair of see-through heels and her favourite pastel pink pedicure, as she attended the launch of husband, David Beckham's Boss One campaign.

The A-lister's subtle petal pink nail polish is a cool-toned, pastel shade that is not only perfectly fitting for the winter and early spring months, but also transcends to the latter seasons of the year. Whether you opt to wear a pair of heels, like Beckham, or you typically reach for flats, this milky hue is set to complement any outfit of choice.

Adding to its versatility, this colour doesn't just stop at her pedicure either, Beckham frequently wears the very same signature sheer shade on her nails – even in the winter months.

Recreate Victoria Beckham's iconic pink pedicure

For those wanting to recreate VB's chic pedi, there's just a few essentials you'll need to equip your arsenal with – from a timeless spring-ready pink hue to a stellar pedicure wand that delivers soft, smooth skin in one use.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

With contributions from

