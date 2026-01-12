The chicest manicure might be no manicure at all - and Pamela Anderson's Golden Globes look is the proof

Pamela Anderson just took subtle, nude nails to a whole new level at the Golden Globes, with the chicest, no polish look - and we know exactly how she got them looking so refined and glowy.

While the 2026 nail trends promise a rise in bold, petrol blues, custom blends and statement details, nail care has also been tipped as a key theme going forward. Alongside very subtle and neutral tones, prioritising the long-term health of our natural nails will take precedence over having the latest and greatest seasonal colour or design. In fact, you can already spot it happening, just take a look at Pamela Anderson's manicure at this year's Golden Globes.

As expected from the stylish star, her nails were glossy and perfectly polished, except they were actually bare. The shine you can see is au-natural, accentuated only by intentional prep and handcare - here's what was used, straight from her nail artist, and how to take cues from her refined look.

Why Pamela Anderson's minimalistic Golden Globes mani is so on-trend for 2026

As mentioned, nail health will be a key focus for many of us this year, which, if you've been following the trends for some time now, will likely come as no surprise. We've seen sheer nail polishes, glossy tints, and nail-enhancing formulas become increasingly popular, as well as very short and natural nail shapes. So it only makes sense that 2026 would see the culmination of all of these softer and more health-focused trends.

If you're looking for the perfect no-mani manicure inspiration, Pamela Anderson and her nail artist, Kim Truong, delivered a masterclass at the Golden Globes on January 11th.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Amy Sussman)

The actress paired a chic updo with a crisp white shirt and skirt outfit, which was then complemented with fresh and glowy nails, courtesy of careful prep and a luxurious hand treatment.

Sharing the look with a post on Instagram, Truong described it as "a polish-free, natural manicure," which she added, "focused on healthy nails, luminous skin, and effortless care," with Joonbyrd's Confetti Sky Hand Treatment affording a soft and glowy finish to Anderson's hands.

Detailing the process further, Truong said: "I began by shaping the nails to complement their existing length and structure, refining the edges for a clean, balanced finish. The cuticles were gently pushed back, and any excess cuticle or hangnails were carefully trimmed. A shiny buffer was then used to lightly polish the nail surface, enhancing the natural shine without thinning the nail. To complete the prep, cuticle oil was applied and massaged in to hydrate and condition the nail plate and surrounding skin."

How to recreate Pamela Anderson's natural manicure

To recreate Anderson's look as closely as possible, investing in a good set of tools, like a glass nail file, a buffer and a cuticle pusher, is key. As is a hydrating cuticle oil, like L'Occitane's and one of the best hand creams, to keep your hands soft and supple.

As we know, Truong has used Joonbyrd's Confetti Sky Hand Treatment, which blends peptides and vitamin E to intensely nourish and smooth the skin. Truong says she refined the natural shape and length of Anderson's nails, so we recommend doing the same before carefully buffing the surface with a smoothing nail buffer to afford a polished shine.

If your nails are looking a bit worse for wear, though, perhaps after months of gel appointments and removal, a polish like Manucurist's Active Smooth or OPI's Nail Envy, will afford a soft, sheer look whilst strengthening and nourishing your nails.

Using a sheer, caring polish as an interim solution means that next time you decide to give yourself an at-home manicure, you might be able to skip the polish step altogether.