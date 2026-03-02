Helen Mirren’s navy cardigan is the spring piece to style with skirts until the weather warms up
Sitting Front Row at Erdem's London Fashion Week show, Helen Mirren wore a beautiful skirt and cardigan from the brand
Spring is so close, meaning transitional outfits are coming to the fore. It can be a tricky time of year to dress for, not quite warm enough to lose cosy layers, but not cold enough for oversized knits. However, Helen Mirren delivered excellent style inspiration during an appearance at London Fashion Week on the 22nd of February.
Sitting front row at Erdem's show, the actress was dressed head to toe in the brand and danced the line between refined spring style and cool-weather outfits perfectly. In Erdem’s pleated floral-print cotton-poplin midi skirt, Helen showed herself to be an early adopter of this season's bloom print trend, and the white base with navy print was teamed effortlessly with Erdem’s wool-blend collared cardigan.
Tying everything together with a pair of patent, Mary Jane shoes, Helen Mirren's pretty and chic outfit is ideal for early spring weather. The navy hue is a much lighter and brighter option than classic black, and the addition of a white brace makes this look ready to embrace the sun.
Get Helen Mirren's Navy Style
EXACT MATCH
With a fitted shape and statement collar, this cardigan is an ideal piece to pair with more voluminous midi skirts to create a balanced and flattering silhouette, or it will team just as easily with wide-leg jeans or tailored trousers.
EXACT MATCH
It's not just the versatile neutral tones and floral pattern that make Helen's midi skirt a spring staple, but also the fact that it's made of 100% cotton for a breathable finish that will keep you cool in warmer weather.
You can't go wrong with a simple pair of Mary Jane shoes like the ones that Helen wore to London Fashion Week, with their sleek and simple design complementing a host of outfits. Ideal shoes to wear with navy, they will work well with other neutrals too.
A unique floral print gives this skirt a statement look, and, like with Helen's midi, the darker blue hue stops it from feeling overly spring-like for the transitional weather. It's also made from a breathable cotton fabric, making it ideal for high summer too.
Of course, florals are going to be abundant in spring capsule wardrobes, but at the moment, we want floral pieces that don't feel too spring-like and can still fit seamlessly into overcast days. Opting for floral patterns in more neutral, muted hues like navy is, Helen proves, a great way to do just that.
Her cardigan is another timeless staple for this time of year, and her elegant styling proves that the humble cardigan can feel totally glamorous when styled the right way. The flattering shade is a versatile one that can be worn alongside any of the hues currently dominating spring/summer colour trends for 2026.
Helen’s look proves that transitional dressing doesn’t have to be tricky. By marrying cross-season pieces like knitwear with more seasonal prints like florals, her outfit is effortlessly pulled together. By relying on a muted, navy neutral, it can work for numerous occasions.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
