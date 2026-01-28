Helen Skelton’s cropped blazer is the perfect partner to midi skirts for a balanced and sophisticated silhouette
If you’re struggling to style midi skirts, Helen Skelton offers this chic masterclass
Helen Skelton just demonstrated why a midi skirt is a staple in our wardrobes. With the sophisticated silhouette working for all occasions, in the summer, style them with sandals and t-shirts, while their longer hem makes them equally ideal for wearing over tights and knee-high boots in winter, too.
But that very same longer hemline can make balancing your proportions a little tricky, especially when it comes to what jacket to wear with midi skirts that will help you create a longer silhouette.
Helen delivers a masterclass in balancing your proportions in her latest Instagram snap, as the star pairs a pretty black midi skirt with a stylish, cropped tan blazer. The Astrid crop blazer from Saint + Sofiastops high on the star's waistline, drawing the eye in, while her skirt flares out from the waist, creating an hourglass silhouette. The short blazer helps to lengthen her lower half and balance the fullness of the skirt, too.
A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)
A photo posted by on
Shop Cropped Blazers
EXACT MATCH
Helen's blazer is ideal for petites. If you love tailoring but struggle with longer hemlines on traditional jackets, this shrunken silhouette is a great choice. All the neatness and polish of a blazer, but with the ideal shape to highlight your curves without swamping your frame.
With a darted front, this neatly tailored, cropped blazer in soft grey is ideal for tapping into the fashion colour trends for 2026. The soft grey is a much underrated neutral that will work with a monochromatic palette, as well as tan's navy and bolder shades to add a grounding element.
Get Helen's Look
If you’re a fan of the classic jeans and a blazer outfit formula, a look like Helen’s is definitely one to bookmark. Especially if you’re looking for new date night outfit ideas. Offering a more elevated and romantic finish to blazers, a full, swishy midi skirt is ideal for creating hourglass curves.
In order to highlight your middle, pick an A-line skirt that sits on the waistline. This automatically nips you in and creates the bottom 'triangle' to your outfit. Where your waist is smaller than the wider hem of your A-line midi.
Next, add your cropped blazer. You want the hem of the blazer to just touch the top of your skirt. This creates the top, upside-down part of your triangle, so that your waist is once again the smallest, central point, while your shoulders are the 'wide' base of the triangle. This will help to create an hourglass silhouette and a feminine finish to blazer and skirt outfits.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.