Helen Skelton’s cropped blazer is the perfect partner to midi skirts for a balanced and sophisticated silhouette

Helen Skelton just demonstrated why a midi skirt is a staple in our wardrobes. With the sophisticated silhouette working for all occasions, in the summer, style them with sandals and t-shirts, while their longer hem makes them equally ideal for wearing over tights and knee-high boots in winter, too.

But that very same longer hemline can make balancing your proportions a little tricky, especially when it comes to what jacket to wear with midi skirts that will help you create a longer silhouette.

Helen delivers a masterclass in balancing your proportions in her latest Instagram snap, as the star pairs a pretty black midi skirt with a stylish, cropped tan blazer. The Astrid crop blazer from Saint + Sofiastops high on the star's waistline, drawing the eye in, while her skirt flares out from the waist, creating an hourglass silhouette. The short blazer helps to lengthen her lower half and balance the fullness of the skirt, too.

EXACT MATCH Saint+ Sofia Astrid Cropped Blazer £149 (was £350) at Saint + Sofia Helen's blazer is ideal for petites. If you love tailoring but struggle with longer hemlines on traditional jackets, this shrunken silhouette is a great choice. All the neatness and polish of a blazer, but with the ideal shape to highlight your curves without swamping your frame. Arket Cropped Blazer £159 at H&M With a darted front, this neatly tailored, cropped blazer in soft grey is ideal for tapping into the fashion colour trends for 2026. The soft grey is a much underrated neutral that will work with a monochromatic palette, as well as tan's navy and bolder shades to add a grounding element. H&M Short Linen-Blend Blazer £29.99 at H&M This cropped blazer comes in a bright white shade. Crafted from linen, it's a breathable choice for the summer season. An asymmetric fastening brings in a contemporary feel and draws attention to the crisp lapels. Pair with high-waisted tailored trousers or midi skirts.

Autograph Pure Cotton Striped Shirt £50 at M&S Is there any print more timeless than stripes? This cotton shirt is an easy piece to style when you're looking to elevate an outfit, with its relaxed, tailored fit and easy-going pattern making it a casual and occasion wear hero. Phase Eight Trinity Black Midi Skirt £99 at Phase Eight Crafted from a cotton-rich fabric, this lightweight skirt boasts tons of movement thanks to its box pleats. Like Helen, create an effortless everyday look with boots and a blazer, or swap in some heels for extra glam. Dune London Tayla Stretch Knee-High Boots £159 at Dune London Available in both standard and wide fits, these suede boots are a winter staple that effortlessly pairs with midi skirts for a sleek, streamlined look. Their rounded toe and low, block heel make them super versatile.

If you’re a fan of the classic jeans and a blazer outfit formula, a look like Helen’s is definitely one to bookmark. Especially if you’re looking for new date night outfit ideas. Offering a more elevated and romantic finish to blazers, a full, swishy midi skirt is ideal for creating hourglass curves.

In order to highlight your middle, pick an A-line skirt that sits on the waistline. This automatically nips you in and creates the bottom 'triangle' to your outfit. Where your waist is smaller than the wider hem of your A-line midi.

Next, add your cropped blazer. You want the hem of the blazer to just touch the top of your skirt. This creates the top, upside-down part of your triangle, so that your waist is once again the smallest, central point, while your shoulders are the 'wide' base of the triangle. This will help to create an hourglass silhouette and a feminine finish to blazer and skirt outfits.

