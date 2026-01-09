Struggling with winter occasion wear? Helen Skelton nailed luxe, cold-weather styling in this chic two-piece

Party season might be over, but that doesn't mean a complete stop to dressing up. Whether you've got an event or a date night on the card, we're still looking for reasons to get dressed up, and this post-festive season can be pretty hard to tone the line on. But Helen Skelton has stepped up with the perfect inspiration when it comes to cold-weather occasion wear.

While presenting BBC Morning Live, Helen cut a striking figure in the Frank Paisley print velvet tailored blazer and the matching Richmond paisley print velvet flared trousers by Joanie. The bold suit delivered a polished, winter-ready feel, with a flattering silhouette that nipped the star in at the waist.

The black velvet fabric gave the look a luxe feel that was complemented by the rich Paisley pattern. Helen finished off her outfit with a pair of camel court shoes that tied into the tones of the suit’s pattern and ensured the elegant, put together look hit the mark for January occasionwear.

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) A photo posted by on

Recreate Helen's Winter-Ready Occasion Wear Look

Velvet is the type of fabric that makes any occasionwear look feel more winter-ready. Luxe to the touch, and when crafted from silk, warming, yet breathable, Helen's tailored two-piece delivers a twist on classic tailoring for the months ahead.

Paisley remains a key print year-round, offering a bohemian finish to even the most polished of looks, and Helen's outfit is no exception. If you're looking to still get dressed up in the first half of the year, a flocked, velvet suit is an excellent and stylish option.

While a black court might have been a more obvious choice, Helen's brown courts prove that this neutral hue is just as versatile in a winter capsule wardrobe. Helen’s look shows that they can take the place of our go-to black heels and bring in a touch of warmth to occasion wear looks and smart casual outfit ideas.

The tone of her heels works beautifully with the colours in the suit, with mustard yellows, olive greens and rich berry pinks creating a striking, winter colour palette. Helen chose to let the pattern of her suit take centre stage by buttoning up her blazer and covering her choice of blouse underneath. This worked to keep the look unfussy and sleek, though a plain black or camel top would work as an extra layer when recreating her look.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors