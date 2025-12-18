I always wear a dress on NYE but Helen Skelton's sophisticated sequin suit has inspired me to switch things up this year

Every year my Christmas party outfits and New Year’s Eve looks don’t tend to change too much, though a new style combination could be on the cards now for 2025. Helen Skelton just wore a fabulous festive suit on BBC Morning Live that would make a stunning NYE outfit and it’s very different from the dresses I usually wear.

Although it looks very dark in the picture that was shared on Instagram, Helen’s suit is actually a dark aubergine purple tone. It’s by British clothing brand, Whistles, and whilst the trousers are sadly almost completely sold out, there are still sizes left in the Misha blazer.

Shop Helen Skelton's Sequin Outfit

Exact Match Whistles Aubergine Misha Sequin Blazer £99 (was £199) at Whistles Helen's sequin blazer is currently in the sale and everything from the sparkles to the deep aubergine colour makes this a gorgeous festive piece. It's single-breasted with a relaxed shape and pockets at the side. Since it's selling fast, it's worth snapping this jacket up quickly if you want to recreate her outfit this NYE. Similar colour Mint Velvet Burgundy Sequin Trousers £79 (was £140) at Mint Velvet Very sadly, Helen's Whistles Sandra trousers that match the jacket are almost completely sold out. These Mint Velvet trousers are a similar burgundy-purple tone and are discounted right now too. They have a comfy, wide-leg silhouette and come in three different lengths. Wear With Ghost Jana Black Satin Cami Top £49 at Ghost Some people like wearing a blazer as a top in its own right, though I always like layering it over something else - and this simple black cami is a great option. It's timeless and versatile, and would complement a sparkly suit like Helen's.

Shop More Sparkly Trousers

Phase Eight Florentine Sequin Trouser £29 (was £99) at Phase Eight These black sequin-embellished trousers have a wide-leg silhouette and high-rise fit. The colour makes them easy to style as you can choose a top with a pop of contrasting colour or go entirely neutral and it will look chic every time. Hush Holly Sequin Wide-Leg Trousers £65 (was £130) at Hush The gunmetal-grey colour of these wide-leg trousers is a lot more subtle than silver and yet the sheen still makes these feel party-like. Pair with a black jumper or cami and your favourite heels or boots and you're ready for NYE. Rose & Nancy Aurora Sequin Trousers £119 at Debenhams Rather than being all-over sequins, these trousers feature a delicate sequin and bead design that runs in stripes. I love how sophisticated this looks and you could easily wear these with a black jumper and boots outside of the festive season.

Both items are covered with delicate sequins and whilst you might think this would be *a lot*, the colour and the silhouettes mellow things nicely. The structured shape of the single breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers combined with the embellishments felt sophisticated and fashion-forward rather than gaudy.

The dark purple tone also helped balance things, as neither Helen’s blazer or trousers were in-your-face glittery like silver or gold designs can be. Black, grey or brown sequins would also be versatile and slightly more low-key but still fun.

The BBC Morning Live presenter wore the jacket done up at the front, turning it almost into a top in its own right, though I would personally style a suit like hers a black cami top or jumper underneath.

When you’re wearing something this gorgeous and eye-catching, I think the best approach is to go neutral with the rest of your look. That way, the embellishments do all the talking.

Helen Skelton accessorised with her go-to chunky gold necklace and pointy black heels with gold toe caps. If you wanted to make a sequin suit into more of a date night outfit than a NYE ensemble, why not swap heels for black boots and add a long black coat over the top?

If you did want to recreate her shimmering ensemble for New Year’s Eve then it’s a clever, as well as chic, choice, as a suit gives a lot more coverage than a frock or skirt. I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve put on my usual formula of a dress and tights and regretted it because of how cold I get in the inevitably terrible weather.

You can also get more wear out of separates than a dress (though they're also pretty), as I would definitely wear a pair of sequin trousers like Helen’s purple ones with chunky jumpers for special occasions throughout the rest of winter. Alternatively, if you are a big fan of styling jeans and a blazer, you can jazz up this combination with a sparkly jacket.

There are so many trouser and blazer options I’ve spotted on the high-street and online right now in the lead-up to the Christmas period and NYE. A lot of them are also already discounted so we can bag ourselves a relative bargain on sequin pieces that are normally pricey because of the work that goes into them.