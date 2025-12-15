This M&S ode to Nadine Merabi's stunning velvet LBD is THE party dress to snap up this season

When it comes to planning festive outfits, Nadine Merabi has long been a celebrity favourite. Claudia Winkleman is a fan of the brand's twinkly blazers, often opting for the jazzy jackets for Strictly Come Dancing, while Amanda Holden, Mel B and Tess Daly are just a few of the names that have been spotted wearing the designer's stunning dresses and jumpsuits.

And if you're looking for the perfect NYE little black dress, make sure to add Nadine Merabi's Kimberly style to the top of your list. The classic corseted fit-and-flare style is made of sumptuous black velvet and features a bell skirt to accentuate its hourglass shape. Balancing the short hemline with long sleeves, the elegant design has a flattering square neckline embellished with jewelled detailing at the neck for a sophisticated finish.

However, with a £375 price tag, it may not be the most affordable option for party season. Trust our high street favourite, Marks & Spencer, to come to the rescue - its clever design team has the perfect high street alternative for those on a budget. Featuring a similar style skirt, albeit with a sleeveless silhouette, it's available at a snip of the price. This is one LBD that we're rushing to buy before it sells out.

Shop Marks & Spencer's LBD look-a-like

Similar styles

With the M&S design selling at lightening speed, here are a few other black velvet dresses that deliver on the embellishment or square neckline (or both).

River Island Black Velvet Embellished Mini Dress £62 at River Island With a gentler embellishment, this skater skirted design is perfect for twirling on the dancefloor come New Year's Eve. The sleeveless silhouette and jewelled neck means no need for added jewellery. The nipped in waist and flared skirt will flatter waists, hips and thighs. Dorothy Perkins Petite Velvet Embellished Neckline Structured Midi Dress £40.50 was £45 at Dorothy Perkins For those not wanting a mini silhouette, this Dorothy Perkins dress delivers a midi length hemline for added coverage. An LBD you can enjoy for years to come, the embellished neckline and luxe velvet fabric make it a seasonal winner. Next Black Velvet Square Neck Waisted Mini Dress £38 at Next Devoid of the embellished detail, this dress has a defined waistline that Vs at the front for an elongating and slimming fit. The square neckline will frame the bustline beautifully. Our top tip? Try a pussy bow blouse under this design for added detail and style.

The best velvet dresses are a winter capsule wardrobe classic for party season, and this M&S homage has to be one of the best designer lookalikes we've seen.

Whether you're deciding what to wear for a last-minute work Christmas party, planning a festive date night outfit, or already thinking ahead for New Year's Eve outfits, this look requires minimal styling for maximum impact.

Take your cues from the best jewellery trends 2025 and add a pair of statement earrings or a cocktail ring for added sparkle, then finish with a pair of classic black court shoes for an effortlessly chic outfit.