The Mint Velvet sale is here with up to 50% off - these are the items you shouldn't miss out on

If you are looking for a wardrobe refresh, then the Mint Velvet sale is a fantastic place to start. With up to 50% off on selected items, you'll be sure to find some stylish items to revamp your existing looks - these are my top picks!

From elegant dresses ideal for late summer evenings to smart linen trousers that will see you through the season, the Mint Velvet sale has some brilliant pieces to add to your summer capsule wardrobe. And if you’re wondering what to wear for a special event or even a casual daytime event, it should definitely be on your radar.

Mint Velvet is known for its high-quality fashion pieces, which give off that luxury feel without the high price tag. Fans of the brand include A-listers and even royalty, with Kate Middleton spotted wearing the brand over the recent years. woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr is certainly in the club. She said "Mint Velvet is really on a roll right now. It's one of my go-to British clothing brands, and the denim and tailoring has particularly had me parting ways with my hard-earned cash lately!"

They offer a brilliant range of items, from some of the best jumpsuits to the best wedding guest dresses, and many designs are discounted right now. Our tip when shopping the sale is to consider all-year-round wear, not only the season you are in; choose versatile pieces that can be layered throughout the seasons. Alongside fabulous clothing options, Mint Velvet also has a brilliant selection of accessories, such as shoes, bags, and sunglasses.

The Mint Velvet sale - our tops picks

Dresses and jumpsuits

Tops, trousers and skirts

Shoes and accessories