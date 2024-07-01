The Mint Velvet sale is here with up to 50% off - these are the items you shouldn't miss out on
From summer dresses to fabulous blouses, jumpsuits and denim, these are our top picks from the Mint Velvet sale
If you are looking for a wardrobe refresh, then the Mint Velvet sale is a fantastic place to start. With up to 50% off on selected items, you'll be sure to find some stylish items to revamp your existing looks - these are my top picks!
From elegant dresses ideal for late summer evenings to smart linen trousers that will see you through the season, the Mint Velvet sale has some brilliant pieces to add to your summer capsule wardrobe. And if you’re wondering what to wear for a special event or even a casual daytime event, it should definitely be on your radar.
Mint Velvet is known for its high-quality fashion pieces, which give off that luxury feel without the high price tag. Fans of the brand include A-listers and even royalty, with Kate Middleton spotted wearing the brand over the recent years. woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr is certainly in the club. She said "Mint Velvet is really on a roll right now. It's one of my go-to British clothing brands, and the denim and tailoring has particularly had me parting ways with my hard-earned cash lately!"
They offer a brilliant range of items, from some of the best jumpsuits to the best wedding guest dresses, and many designs are discounted right now. Our tip when shopping the sale is to consider all-year-round wear, not only the season you are in; choose versatile pieces that can be layered throughout the seasons. Alongside fabulous clothing options, Mint Velvet also has a brilliant selection of accessories, such as shoes, bags, and sunglasses.
The Mint Velvet sale - our tops picks
Dresses and jumpsuits
Save £90
This maxi-dress is one of the best wedding guest dresses this season, featuring a sweetheart necklace, short ruffle sleeves and a beautiful floral motif. Style with cream heeled sandals and a clutch bag.
I can picture this dress being worn on the coastline, and its brown and white stripes give off a luxurious feel that is both elegant and effortless. Style it with fisherman sandals and a raffia bag for a sophisticated summer look.
Featuring a halter neckline and a gathered front, this dress is also perfect for special occasion wear. And this bold red and cream pattern that is certain to add a pop of colour to your look.
In a cream tone, this dress offers a smarter take on the classic denim dress, ideal if you're on the hunt for summer outfits for work. Sizes are limit, so grab yours quickly before they sell out!
This shade of green is one of the my go-to colours for the warmer months, and who doesn't love a good jumpsuit? Especially when it's linen! Check out our guide to what colour suits me - this lime hue would add a welcome pop to your wardrobe.
Less than half price
In a dark black denim, this is one of the best jumpsuits, and it has a tie waist belt, ideal for cinching in your figure and flattering your silhouette. Style with your best white trainers for an elegant daytime look.
Tops, trousers and skirts
A midi-skirt is a summer must-have, and this floral print option is a fantastic pick. Its neutral colour palette means that there are a variety of ways you can style this piece, from darker to lighter shades or even pair it with a bold hue such as red.
You can't go wrong with a pair of khaki wide-leg jeans, especially in the warmer months. This pair are made with 100% cotton, and come in three length ways making them suitable for a variety of heights too.
These wide-leg linen trousers would pair beautiful with a crisp white linen shirt and some nude wedge sandals. You could also add and one of your best designer bags for a refined and luxurious feel.
If you are looking to add a touch of drama to your collection of blouses, then this one should fit the brief. With long fluted ruffle sleeves , and a v-neckline, it is the ultimate wardrobe staple that can be worn all-year round.
In line with the trending boho aesthetic, this blouse is a fantastic statement piece that will elevate both casual and formal looks. Pair with denim to embrace the bohemian style, or wear with tailored trousers for an evening event.
Double denim is certainly in line with the summer fashion trends 2024. And there's no better way to create the classic look than with a denim shirt. Pair with your best white trainers and pale denim jeans for an effortlessly cool daytime look.
Shoes and accessories
Finish off a beach day ensemble with these oversized black sunglasses that give off a chic and polished look, ideal for the warmer months.
Selling fast
Kitten heels are back in fashion, but did they ever go out? This pair is up there with the most comfortable wedding guest shoes, or try them with jeans and a blouse for a daytime outing.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
