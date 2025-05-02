Kate Middleton and I have shopped this brand for years - this summer's collection is its best yet. Here's what I'm buying
All this warm weather has got me shopping for summer. This new collection is full of gorgeous prints and colours I can't wait to wear
I'm not going to lie, I paused before writing this piece, because whilst I'm debating what to buy, I didn't want to share the best pieces, because what if they sell out? As a long-term Boden shopper, I know that when a look is gone, it's gone, and this stellar collection has me filling my basket faster than you can say 'summer-ready.'
Boden is a gorgeous British clothing brand packed full of seasonal staples and statement pieces. From luxe knits to event and office-ready dresses to the ultimate holiday wardrobe finds, I'm always hard-pressed not to find something that I want to slot into my capsule wardrobe. With plenty of perfect pieces for hot weather, think lots of linen and cotton designs, the colours match up to the summer feel, with lots of bold hues that will put a smile on everyone's faces.
Long recognised for its fantastic use of print and colour, Boden's latest drop has a tropical feel, which has left me wistfully dreaming of beach holidays and poolside living. Translated through fruit, ocean and parrot-inspired prints, the edit is bold, but the silhouettes, think linen shirts, A-line skirts, midi and maxi dresses, remain timeless buys.
Boden's latest summer drop has me clicking 'add to basket' on all these looks
I've made no secret of the fact that despite a wardrobe full of dresses, it's my favourite Boden dresses that I often turn to to help me feel put together. The bold prints and fantastic colourways, teamed with classic silhouettes, mean I can get plenty of wear out of them, long after that season is over.
Recently snapped in one of the label's chambray shirts, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is also a long-term fan of the brand, as Emma Shacklock, our Royal editor explains. "The Princess of Wales’s love for Boden goes back many years now. She has a particular fondness for its knitwear and accessories, but her recent visit to the Isles of Mull and Iona proved it doesn’t stop there. She has invested in two new Boden shirts this season, and they’re so timeless and versatile, I’m not at all surprised she picked them up."
I've rounded up the nine pieces in my basket right now.
This green and white cotton maxi is perfect for what to wear in the heat. The full coverage gives sun protection, while the A-line skirt and wide sleeves offer a cooling and breezy finish. The intricate print ensures this will turn heads from AM to PM. If the neckline feels too low, add a fitted camisole underneath in a coordinating colour.
I'm an absolute sucker for a tropical print and I've got my eye on both the dress and the skirt version of this fun and fruity design. Boden shirt dresses are an absolute classic, and I have various iterations from multiple seasons that are still going strong. They do come with an investment price tag, but they wash well, look fab and don't date.
Lobster prints were everywhere a few summers ago, and I'm pleased to see this cheeky nautical design back on the market. I love the clash of red and pink, which gives this lobster design a point of difference. I'm really into wearing graphic t-shirts with A-line skirts right now for a smart casual outfit feel, and this will go with my collection nicely.
A-line skirts are great for spring and summer outfit ideas and the classic blue and white stripe on this design will ensure you can add this timeless piece to your summer capsule wardrobe and wear on repeat. I also have my eye on this design's green and white version and will wear them with graphic tees, tucked in blouses and my favourite Mango blazer.
Dress for the beach you want to be on has long been my summer style motto, and the palm tree design is giving me all the holiday outfit inspiration. The best linen shirts will help to see you through hot weather, and while neutrals will underpin your wardrobe, this palm tree and hot pink design helps to add a bit of fun. How to style a linen shirt? Pack it for travelling, but wear it now tucked into skirts, or over jeans.
The tropical theme of this collection had me hooked from the second I saw it, and I love the hit of dopamine dressing from this bold, parrot print. Reminding me of designer brands, such as Farm Rio, this standout print is also reworked into a beach-ready maxi dress and a swimsuit. For spring temperatures, work it into those white jeans outfits for a dose of colour, before carrying it into autumn ensembles paired with blue denim.
Boden always has a strong selection of trophy jackets, and I love the detailed embroidery on this design. Ideal for those looking for a boho style, this could be easily dressed up for a special occasion, over a dress, or paired with a skirt or palazzo trousers. On the flip side, make like the model and use it to up-style a pair of jeans. When it comes to accessorising, opt for a neutral bag for day, and pick out one of the colours for evening.
I have the sell-out pineapple print Boden dress from a couple of summers ago, and I still get complimented on it, every time I wear it. The brand's statement prints are something it's known for, and I love the update to the look here. A head-turning summer style, you could dress this skirt up for a coastal wedding or party, or like me, wear it to the office with a white shirt or a colour coordinating t-shirt.
A showstopper piece from the collection, these palm trees are created from delicate beading. A fun little number I love the combination of pink and green and while the embellishment says 'evening glam', the palm trees say 'wear me whenever you just need some added sparkle'. Perfect for holiday's where evening alfresco dinners might be a little cooler.
With items selling fast, I don't expect these looks to be around for long, particularly the key prints in the collection, which tend to be the first to go. As a regular Boden shopper, I find the brand pretty true to size, and the silhouettes tend to be repeated from season to season, so once you know, you know.
The brand does do regular offers on site, right now there is 15% off new-in with the code PQ4D, so don't forget to add this at the checkout.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
