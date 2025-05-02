Kate Middleton and I have shopped this brand for years - this summer's collection is its best yet. Here's what I'm buying

I'm not going to lie, I paused before writing this piece, because whilst I'm debating what to buy, I didn't want to share the best pieces, because what if they sell out? As a long-term Boden shopper, I know that when a look is gone, it's gone, and this stellar collection has me filling my basket faster than you can say 'summer-ready.'

Boden is a gorgeous British clothing brand packed full of seasonal staples and statement pieces. From luxe knits to event and office-ready dresses to the ultimate holiday wardrobe finds, I'm always hard-pressed not to find something that I want to slot into my capsule wardrobe. With plenty of perfect pieces for hot weather, think lots of linen and cotton designs, the colours match up to the summer feel, with lots of bold hues that will put a smile on everyone's faces.

Long recognised for its fantastic use of print and colour, Boden's latest drop has a tropical feel, which has left me wistfully dreaming of beach holidays and poolside living. Translated through fruit, ocean and parrot-inspired prints, the edit is bold, but the silhouettes, think linen shirts, A-line skirts, midi and maxi dresses, remain timeless buys.

Boden's latest summer drop has me clicking 'add to basket' on all these looks

I've made no secret of the fact that despite a wardrobe full of dresses, it's my favourite Boden dresses that I often turn to to help me feel put together. The bold prints and fantastic colourways, teamed with classic silhouettes, mean I can get plenty of wear out of them, long after that season is over.

Recently snapped in one of the label's chambray shirts, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is also a long-term fan of the brand, as Emma Shacklock, our Royal editor explains. "The Princess of Wales’s love for Boden goes back many years now. She has a particular fondness for its knitwear and accessories, but her recent visit to the Isles of Mull and Iona proved it doesn’t stop there. She has invested in two new Boden shirts this season, and they’re so timeless and versatile, I’m not at all surprised she picked them up."

I've rounded up the nine pieces in my basket right now.

With items selling fast, I don't expect these looks to be around for long, particularly the key prints in the collection, which tend to be the first to go. As a regular Boden shopper, I find the brand pretty true to size, and the silhouettes tend to be repeated from season to season, so once you know, you know.



The brand does do regular offers on site, right now there is 15% off new-in with the code PQ4D, so don't forget to add this at the checkout.