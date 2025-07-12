We've found Hannah Waddingham's striking scarlet red dress from Wimbledon – and it's unmissably chic
Bold, vibrant, and sophisticated – this dress is officially at the top of our wishlist
Hannah Waddingham made her mark at Wimbledon this year in a vibrant scarlet red linen button-front dress, standing out against a sea of neutrals, and we've found where to shop her exact dress.
Wimbledon fashion tends to adhere to the classic dress code of soft summer neutrals from bright white to gentle florals, which is why Hannah's vivid dress offered a welcome break from the norm. The exact dress – the Chassidy Maxi Linen dress by the American brand Anna + Olivia – features a vivid red hue, a striking collared neck, a sleeveless design, and an ankle-length finish.
Her accessories perfectly finished the look: a small handle-top bag by Dolce & Gabbana, soft white knotted mule heels, and large dark sunglasses. This outfit formula is one to note down if you're currently hunting for what to wear in the heat, and it might have just answered the long-debated question "can you wear red to a wedding?" – the answer being yes if it looks this good.
Hannah's look is bold and playful, yet the silhouette is relatively simple. It's cut from breathable linen, which is always good for the warmer weather, and its button-up front and collared neckline make a subtle nod to tailoring. The sleeveless shape and the back tie waist are both flattering design elements, making this dress a brilliant choice for summer special occasions.
Shop Hannah's Red Dress
exact match
This maxi dress features a smart collared halter neck and an adjustable braided tie belt which you can tie at the front or the back. Pair this with white slingbacks or heeled mules for a standout summer look.
Perfect for summer, this midi dress is made from a lightweight, breathable cotton material. It features a gathered bodice and a pleated front making it ideal if you're on the hunt for stylish dresses to hide a tummy.
A red maxi dress can add the perfect pop of colour to your wardrobe, complementing soft neutrals like cream sandals, or even your best white trainers. Perfect for holidays, and versatile enough to be styled for a range of accessories, you can't go wrong with a statement piece like this in your current rotation.
In terms of accessories, take cues from Hannah and either colour match with vivid scarlet red shoes and a bag or take the more pared-back route with beige, cream, or even butter yellow accessories. You could even chuck on a white linen blazer when the weather turns to help calm the whole look down.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.