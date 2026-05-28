Of course, the striking red dress Sophie Raworth wore to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show is from ME+EM – so elevated and elegant it immediately stood out
And it’s still in stock
While florals were the dominant spring trend to grace the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this year, Sophie Raworth opted for a bolder, colour-blocked look when she attended last week.
For her day amongst the gorgeous gardens, she wore ME+EM’s twist front maxi dress, and the piece immediately caught our eye for its trending fire-engine red hue that’s one of the standout spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026.
With a striking colour and easy, breezy shape, Sophie proved why she has become quite the style influencer when it comes to occasionwear picks. Crafted from 100% cotton, the dress, which has pockets too, will work for events, the office or a more polished weekend look, making it a summer capsule wardrobe hero you can get plenty of wear from.
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Shop Red Maxi Dresses
Shirt dresses were a particular favourite for attendees at this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show. This bright red shirt dress with an A-line skirt and self-tie fabric belt is a great option for smart casual outfit ideas in one of the season's biggest colourways.
This Nobody's Child's dress is effortlessly versatile, with its blend of elevated and casual details creating a style that can be worn for any event or occasion. The button-through front, half-length sleeves and empire waistline creating such a flattering style.
There’s nothing like a bit of sunshine to make us want to wear more colour, and red is one of those shades that never fails to feel confidence-boosting. That’s exactly why it's everywhere right now.
While there are plenty of ways to incorporate it into spring capsule wardrobes and so many ways to style it, a head-to-toe red look can feel particularly elegant in sunny climes, too.
An elegant dress like Sophie’s ME+EM piece is a one-and-done outfit that will ensure you look put together with minimal effort. Try teaming with red shoes, or a simple pair of black or white heeled sandals for a date night outfit idea or a weekend ensemble. For a more casual spin, try a bright red dress with your best white trainers or some sleek flat sandals, and you'll see just how versatile a simple summer dress truly is.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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