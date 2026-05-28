Of course, the striking red dress Sophie Raworth wore to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show is from ME+EM – so elevated and elegant it immediately stood out

While florals were the dominant spring trend to grace the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this year, Sophie Raworth opted for a bolder, colour-blocked look when she attended last week.

For her day amongst the gorgeous gardens, she wore ME+EM’s twist front maxi dress, and the piece immediately caught our eye for its trending fire-engine red hue that’s one of the standout spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026.

With a striking colour and easy, breezy shape, Sophie proved why she has become quite the style influencer when it comes to occasionwear picks. Crafted from 100% cotton, the dress, which has pockets too, will work for events, the office or a more polished weekend look, making it a summer capsule wardrobe hero you can get plenty of wear from.

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Shop Red Maxi Dresses

There’s nothing like a bit of sunshine to make us want to wear more colour, and red is one of those shades that never fails to feel confidence-boosting. That’s exactly why it's everywhere right now.

While there are plenty of ways to incorporate it into spring capsule wardrobes and so many ways to style it, a head-to-toe red look can feel particularly elegant in sunny climes, too.

An elegant dress like Sophie’s ME+EM piece is a one-and-done outfit that will ensure you look put together with minimal effort. Try teaming with red shoes, or a simple pair of black or white heeled sandals for a date night outfit idea or a weekend ensemble. For a more casual spin, try a bright red dress with your best white trainers or some sleek flat sandals, and you'll see just how versatile a simple summer dress truly is.