Gillian Anderson has a clever tip for making black outfits feel summery – and it’s all to do with this staple seasonal fabric
She gave the dark tone a simple seasonal twist
Wearing black regardless of the warm weather? While sunny days often make us want to wear sorbet shades, Gillian Anderson proves that wearing monochromatic shades is still relevant in the heat; you just need to be smart about it.
Wearing ME+EM’s culotte jumpsuit, she proved that linen fabric can give any tone, even those as dark as jet black, a refreshed, summer-ready feel. A lightweight and breathable fabric, linen has long been a staple when it comes to warm-weather dressing, and the natural fibre gives darker tones a softer, more summery look.
One of the best jumpsuits for summer sunshine, Gillian’s jumpsuit is nearly sold out, so I've rounded up the best alternatives to help you decide what to wear in the heat, even if you're loyal to all-black outfits.
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Shop Black Linen Jumpsuits
Gillian Anderson has impeccable style, and if the actress is backing black outfits for summer, who am I to argue? Wearing her jumpsuit to the Cannes Film Festival, the neat collar, crisp structure, and breezy loose legs give a polished feel, allowing this jumpsuit to be dressed up for a special occasion.
Equally, a black jumpsuit, particularly in linen, can be dressed down for smart casual outfit ideas, too, just add more pared-back accessories such as loafers or your best white trainers for a more relaxed feel.
A linen jumpsuit is the perfect all-in-one outfit for everyday wear, with minimal styling required. And if you’re looking for ways to make styling your 9-to-5 outfits easy this summer, a jumpsuit is a piece that should make it a breeze.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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