Gillian Anderson has a clever tip for making black outfits feel summery – and it’s all to do with this staple seasonal fabric

Wearing black regardless of the warm weather? While sunny days often make us want to wear sorbet shades, Gillian Anderson proves that wearing monochromatic shades is still relevant in the heat; you just need to be smart about it.

Wearing ME+EM’s culotte jumpsuit, she proved that linen fabric can give any tone, even those as dark as jet black, a refreshed, summer-ready feel. A lightweight and breathable fabric, linen has long been a staple when it comes to warm-weather dressing, and the natural fibre gives darker tones a softer, more summery look.

One of the best jumpsuits for summer sunshine, Gillian’s jumpsuit is nearly sold out, so I've rounded up the best alternatives to help you decide what to wear in the heat, even if you're loyal to all-black outfits.

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Shop Black Linen Jumpsuits

Whistles Black Fiona Linen Button Jumpsuit £149 at Whistles Made from 100% linen for a look and feel that's summer-ready, this Whistles jumpsuit is a great alternative to Gillian's ME+EM piece. It has a similar structured design and button-up front, with a neat neckline in place of the crisp collar. Boden Lola Linen Jumpsuit £169 at Boden If it's the loose-fitting legs of Gillian's jumpsuit that caught your eye, this Boden piece might be the one for you. It has an elevated feel but is a little more relaxed than Gillian's style, with balloon sleeves and wide legs creating a breezy feel. Nobody's Child Black Linen-Blend Cora Jumpsuit £89 at Nobody's Child This jumpsuit is made from a blend of linen and viscose for breathability with minimised creasing. A sleek, fitted waist and wide-leg trousers ensure a flattering shape. M&S Linen Blend Tie Detail Waisted Jumpsuit £55 at M&S With gently flared legs, a sweetheart neckline and a tie detail at the waist, this retro-inspired, black linen jumpsuit is one that can transition effortlessly from day to evening wear with a change of accessories. Mango Belt Linen Jumpsuit £69.99 at Mango This simple and elegant linen jumpsuit has just dropped on Mango's website, and it's a real summer staple. With a slim fit in the legs, a straight neckline and waist-defining belt, it is dressed up or down easily, with adjustable straps for practicality. Whistles Black Linen Wrap Jumpsuit £159 at Whistles Like Gillian's linen jumpsuit, this one from Whistles perfectly blends a relaxed feel with something more elevated and structured. Its sleeveless silhouette screams summer, while a thin waist tie balances out the laid-back fit.

Gillian Anderson has impeccable style, and if the actress is backing black outfits for summer, who am I to argue? Wearing her jumpsuit to the Cannes Film Festival, the neat collar, crisp structure, and breezy loose legs give a polished feel, allowing this jumpsuit to be dressed up for a special occasion.

Equally, a black jumpsuit, particularly in linen, can be dressed down for smart casual outfit ideas, too, just add more pared-back accessories such as loafers or your best white trainers for a more relaxed feel.

A linen jumpsuit is the perfect all-in-one outfit for everyday wear, with minimal styling required. And if you’re looking for ways to make styling your 9-to-5 outfits easy this summer, a jumpsuit is a piece that should make it a breeze.