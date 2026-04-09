The high street is full of delicious sorbet shades, from butter yellow to dusty pink – here are my top 12 picks

If you're looking to add some joy to your spring outfit rotation, then look no further than sweet sorbet tones. Light pastels have made a strong return this season, with brands moving away from stark neutrals and towards what can best be described as "sorbet" hues.

Butter yellow, dusty pink, sky blue and lavender are the shades brightening up both high street and designer brands' collections. And although the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026 predicted a shift towards uplifting hues, it didn't quite factor in the turn towards lighter variations of these shades.

Perfect for freshening up your existing spring outfit ideas, these colours are surprisingly versatile and add just the right amount of boldness to your look. A butter yellow dress can work beautifully as one of the best wedding guest dresses, whilst a pair of sky blue flats can instantly lift everyday denim. Sorbet tones offer personality, and they're surprisingly versatile too, so I've rounded up my favourite pieces on the high street in these hues.

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What's great about these shades is that they can replace your neutral staples effortlessly, for example, swap your go-to white t-shirt with a pale lavender version or try a butter yellow knit instead of your usual cream.

Equally, don't underestimate the impact of accessories in sorbet tones. Some sky blue flats or a dusty pink bag can truly transform the simplest of looks, which is why it's well worth investing in these shades for spring.