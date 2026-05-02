A brightly coloured jumpsuit will make a fun addition to any wardrobe, and Maureen Lipman showed off one of the very best of the season

When it comes to versatile pieces in your closet, a flattering jumpsuit is up there with the very best. The one-piece wonder is a full outfit with minimal styling, and if you opt for a block colour design, it can easily be teamed up with a multitude of different prints and colours to ensure you get plenty of extra wardrobe mileage from just one buy.

Maureen Lipman proved my sartorial point perfectly recently, as she wore a gorgeous purple jumpsuit during a guest appearance on Monday's episode of The One Show. The actress looked incredible in her belted design by one of my favourite British clothing brands, ME+EM, and styled it simply with just a pair of black heels.

The colourful piece looked fun and cheerful, without being too much, and the subtle details like puffed sleeves and a zip front gave it a very high-end vibe. Love the wide leg design as much as I do? The good news is that it's currently still available to buy, and you can find it along with some other purple pieces below.

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Shop the Look

Exact Match ME+EM Very Wide-Leg Jumpsuit £395 at ME+EM The combination of a belted waist and a wide leg shape will flatter curves in all the right places while making a statement with colour. The textured cotton fabric will feel comfortable in the sun, too, as it is breathable.

IVONNE Wide-Leg Jumpsuit with Classic Strap and Squared Neck £158.95 at Nordstrom A crisp pleat down the front of each leg adds some shape and sharpness to the extra roomy cut for a modern silhouette that will really wow. Phase Eight Helene Jumpsuit £75 (was £149) at Phase Eight This floaty number will look fabulous with metallic heels and some drop earrings as a chic alternative to a summer wedding guest dress this season. VERWIN Overlay Embellished Plain Women's Jumpsuit £33.99 at Amazon An overlay detail adds a dramatic cape effect to this bold jumpsuit. Wear it as it is with sandals, or heels, and just to note, the belt is not included.

Purple may seem a little bold, but it can be much more wearable than you might expect, and it's a key look when it comes to spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026.

To add even more oomph, try layering a jumpsuit like Maureen's under a floral jacket or adding a bright belt for a look that is filled with fun. If you prefer things a little softer, you can tone down the berry hue with soft or gold finishing touches.