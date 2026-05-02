A brightly coloured jumpsuit will make a fun addition to any wardrobe, and Maureen Lipman showed off one of the very best of the season
The actress looked incredible in a piece by one of our favourite brands
When it comes to versatile pieces in your closet, a flattering jumpsuit is up there with the very best. The one-piece wonder is a full outfit with minimal styling, and if you opt for a block colour design, it can easily be teamed up with a multitude of different prints and colours to ensure you get plenty of extra wardrobe mileage from just one buy.
Maureen Lipman proved my sartorial point perfectly recently, as she wore a gorgeous purple jumpsuit during a guest appearance on Monday's episode of The One Show. The actress looked incredible in her belted design by one of my favourite British clothing brands, ME+EM, and styled it simply with just a pair of black heels.
The colourful piece looked fun and cheerful, without being too much, and the subtle details like puffed sleeves and a zip front gave it a very high-end vibe. Love the wide leg design as much as I do? The good news is that it's currently still available to buy, and you can find it along with some other purple pieces below.Article continues below
A post shared by BBC The One Show (@bbctheoneshow)
A photo posted by on
Shop the Look
Exact Match
The combination of a belted waist and a wide leg shape will flatter curves in all the right places while making a statement with colour. The textured cotton fabric will feel comfortable in the sun, too, as it is breathable.
This floaty number will look fabulous with metallic heels and some drop earrings as a chic alternative to a summer wedding guest dress this season.
Purple may seem a little bold, but it can be much more wearable than you might expect, and it's a key look when it comes to spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026.
To add even more oomph, try layering a jumpsuit like Maureen's under a floral jacket or adding a bright belt for a look that is filled with fun. If you prefer things a little softer, you can tone down the berry hue with soft or gold finishing touches.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.