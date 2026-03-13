Davina McCall's denim jumpsuit is the perfect example of a spring buy that never goes out of fashion

The best jumpsuits remain one of our favourite fashion staples. A one-and-done outfit, they require minimal styling and always look fashion-forward, and that was clearly demonstrated by Davina McCall in this striking number.

Wearing a dark denim jumpsuit with a fitted silhouette, front zip fastening and a plunging neckline. The gorgeous one-piece managed to feel both contemporary and retro, the ideal combination for a denim all-in-one.

The denim look was from jean queen, Donna Ida, a brand regularly spotted on the likes of Cat Deeley, and comes in several classic colourways. With waist cinching buckles at the sides to create the ideal fit, this is quite the investment piece, but one that won't go out of style.

Davina McCall looks ever so chic in a dark denim jumpsuit

Get the look

While Davina's one-piece definitely had a distinctly 70s feel, there was no denying that her denim jumpsuit felt contemporary too, and this is the reason that this spring capsule wardrobe staple has become such a hero.

As with the best jeans, a great denim jumpsuit is timeless, and thanks to it being an entire look, it requires minimal effort when it comes to styling, but with maximum impact.

Ideal for teaming with everything from your best white trainers or tan boots for a more casual feel, you can certainly also team a denim jumpsuit with heels or heeled boots for a more elevated finish, taking your jumpsuit to date night outfit ideas and beyond.