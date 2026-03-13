Davina McCall's denim jumpsuit is the perfect example of a spring buy that never goes out of fashion

Stepping out in a dark blue, all-in-one, Davina proved that this is a look that never goes out of fashion

Rivkie Baum's avatar
By
published
in News
Davina McCall
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

The best jumpsuits remain one of our favourite fashion staples. A one-and-done outfit, they require minimal styling and always look fashion-forward, and that was clearly demonstrated by Davina McCall in this striking number.

Wearing a dark denim jumpsuit with a fitted silhouette, front zip fastening and a plunging neckline. The gorgeous one-piece managed to feel both contemporary and retro, the ideal combination for a denim all-in-one.

Article continues below

Davina McCall looks ever so chic in a dark denim jumpsuit

Get the look

While Davina's one-piece definitely had a distinctly 70s feel, there was no denying that her denim jumpsuit felt contemporary too, and this is the reason that this spring capsule wardrobe staple has become such a hero.

As with the best jeans, a great denim jumpsuit is timeless, and thanks to it being an entire look, it requires minimal effort when it comes to styling, but with maximum impact.

Ideal for teaming with everything from your best white trainers or tan boots for a more casual feel, you can certainly also team a denim jumpsuit with heels or heeled boots for a more elevated finish, taking your jumpsuit to date night outfit ideas and beyond.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.