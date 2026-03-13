Davina McCall's denim jumpsuit is the perfect example of a spring buy that never goes out of fashion
Stepping out in a dark blue, all-in-one, Davina proved that this is a look that never goes out of fashion
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
The best jumpsuits remain one of our favourite fashion staples. A one-and-done outfit, they require minimal styling and always look fashion-forward, and that was clearly demonstrated by Davina McCall in this striking number.
Wearing a dark denim jumpsuit with a fitted silhouette, front zip fastening and a plunging neckline. The gorgeous one-piece managed to feel both contemporary and retro, the ideal combination for a denim all-in-one.
The denim look was from jean queen, Donna Ida, a brand regularly spotted on the likes of Cat Deeley, and comes in several classic colourways. With waist cinching buckles at the sides to create the ideal fit, this is quite the investment piece, but one that won't go out of style.Article continues below
Davina McCall looks ever so chic in a dark denim jumpsuit
A post shared by Begin Again (@beginagain)
A photo posted by on
Get the look
Exact Match
Available in both blue and black hues, this gorgeous jumpsuit is ideal for lengthening your figure and highlighting curves, with side buckles that help to nip you in at the waist. The front zip adds a retro, figure-lengthening feel.
You can't talk denim without talking about Levi's and while we love the brand for slimming jeans, its denim collection as a whole is still one of the best. This denim jumpsuit is currently 50% off, too.
While Davina's one-piece definitely had a distinctly 70s feel, there was no denying that her denim jumpsuit felt contemporary too, and this is the reason that this spring capsule wardrobe staple has become such a hero.
As with the best jeans, a great denim jumpsuit is timeless, and thanks to it being an entire look, it requires minimal effort when it comes to styling, but with maximum impact.
Ideal for teaming with everything from your best white trainers or tan boots for a more casual feel, you can certainly also team a denim jumpsuit with heels or heeled boots for a more elevated finish, taking your jumpsuit to date night outfit ideas and beyond.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.