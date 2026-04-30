Cat Deeley’s ME+EM striped skirt co-ord is the vibrant addition our warm-weather wardrobes need
Bright and stripey, this summer-ready look is ideal for sunny climes
The sun is shining, and we’re seeking warm-weather style inspiration from Cat Deeley’s latest appearance on This Morning. Her vibrant multi-coloured skirt co-ord and strappy heeled sandals combination works for special occasions, coastal holidays and even fancy dinner reservations.
And, we haven’t even mentioned the best part yet – the co-ord is by one of our favourite British clothing brands, ME+EM, and it is still in stock - but we predict that it won't be for long. Cat styles the co-ord with a brown, thick belt, which highlights her waist and breaks up the long, striped look, and makes the two-piece have a dress-like appearance.
The ME+EM striped knitted maxi-skirt features a pleated design and a blend of warm colours, including cinnamon, orange and white. And on top, she opts for the matching striped slim vest, which has a strappy design.Article continues below
In terms of footwear, her exact shoes are the Portofino 105 Suede Sandals from the Italian brand Gianvito Rossi. However, what's great about this co-ord is that it will look just as elevated with flats as it does with heels. You could also invest in the striped multi-cardigan as a layering piece.
Shop Cat Deeley's Look
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Adding a vibrant pop of colour to your skirt collection, this maxi-skirt will see you through the summer season in style. It falls into softly draped pleats and is made from a stretchy knitted fabric making it a comfortable choice too.
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Style this knitted vest with the matching skirt for an outfit that works for a range of dress codes, from garden parties to special occasions. Alternatively, you could tuck it into white linen trousers or your best wide-leg jeans.
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More luxurious than your average pair of heels, the Portofino 105 Suede Sandals are an investment piece and a celebrity favourite, with Amal Clooney and Kate Middleton having been spotted in this design. This pair have now been discounted with 30% off, so now is the time to buy.
A skirt co-ord is surprisingly versatile, because you can wear both items solo. Try pairing the skirt with a simple white t-shirt and leather sandals, and the vest could also work tucked into jeans and layered underneath a linen blazer. A co-ord is especially handy on days you're stuck wondering what to wear today, as they take little to no styling, just pair them together, and you're good to go.
We also love the striped multi-coloured print on Cat's ME+EM co-ord, the warm cinnamon and orange tones feel perfect for the warmer season ahead. Finish your look with cream or beige sandals, or lean into the vibrant tones in the striped design and opt for citrus orange accessories.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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