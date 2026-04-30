Cat Deeley’s ME+EM striped skirt co-ord is the vibrant addition our warm-weather wardrobes need

The sun is shining, and we’re seeking warm-weather style inspiration from Cat Deeley’s latest appearance on This Morning. Her vibrant multi-coloured skirt co-ord and strappy heeled sandals combination works for special occasions, coastal holidays and even fancy dinner reservations.

And, we haven’t even mentioned the best part yet – the co-ord is by one of our favourite British clothing brands, ME+EM, and it is still in stock - but we predict that it won't be for long. Cat styles the co-ord with a brown, thick belt, which highlights her waist and breaks up the long, striped look, and makes the two-piece have a dress-like appearance.

The ME+EM striped knitted maxi-skirt features a pleated design and a blend of warm colours, including cinnamon, orange and white. And on top, she opts for the matching striped slim vest, which has a strappy design.

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In terms of footwear, her exact shoes are the Portofino 105 Suede Sandals from the Italian brand Gianvito Rossi. However, what's great about this co-ord is that it will look just as elevated with flats as it does with heels. You could also invest in the striped multi-cardigan as a layering piece.

Shop Cat Deeley's Look

A skirt co-ord is surprisingly versatile, because you can wear both items solo. Try pairing the skirt with a simple white t-shirt and leather sandals, and the vest could also work tucked into jeans and layered underneath a linen blazer. A co-ord is especially handy on days you're stuck wondering what to wear today, as they take little to no styling, just pair them together, and you're good to go.

We also love the striped multi-coloured print on Cat's ME+EM co-ord, the warm cinnamon and orange tones feel perfect for the warmer season ahead. Finish your look with cream or beige sandals, or lean into the vibrant tones in the striped design and opt for citrus orange accessories.