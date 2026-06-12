Sunshine is on its way, and Kelly Brook's zesty dress is the perfect choice for warmer weather
Looking ready for sunnier climes, Kelly Brook's dress is still available
Presenter and model Kelly Brook is a regular face on our TV screens, often on ITV's Loose Women, and we've been left making some serious notes of her style of late, and this week was no different. Appearing on the panel in a summer-ready design, the star wore a zesty orange and white summer dress that had us immediately scouring the internet for the exact match.
Kelly's pretty printed design was from British fashion brand, Mint Velvet dress. The frock, which is available as a dress or as a blouse, ticks a lot of our boxes on the hunt for what to wear in the heat. Featuring a figure-flattering empire line cut, V-neckline and elongating pin tucks across the bust, this dress shows off your waist, whilst skimming over midriffs. The flirty, asymmetric, tiered hemline also helps to create a lengthening effect, ideal for adding inches to your pins.
But, all of that aside, one of our favourite things about this dress was actually the romantic and airy sleeves. The full design will make this lovely and loose to wear in warmer weather, without compromising on style. And the trending zesty hue, mixed with white, makes this dress very easy to style.
Kelly Brook looks summer-ready in zesty orange
Get Kelly Brook's style
Exact match
A long full sleeve for upper arm coverage, a tiered figure-lengthening hem and a flattering neckline, this is officially one of the best summer dresses on the market right now. Ideal for chic weekend dressing, or perfect for packing into your suitcase for city breaks or smart-casual dinners, you can team this dress with everything from heels and sandals to your best white trainers.
British clothing brand Marks & Spencer is having a great season, especially when it comes to summer capsule wardrobe styles that you'll wear again and again. This bold orange dress relies on cleverly placed gathering to create an hourglass silhouette, and the flared sleeve and midi hem make it easy to dress up or down for all occasions.
Want something softer? This highly styled t-shirt dress is the kind of throw-on-and-go dress that you'll want to snap up in several colours. Great for casual weekends, throwing on to head to the beach on holiday, or even add polish by adding a white blazer on top. The shirred design makes it so flattering, and it has pockets.
With a similar print, but with more white than orange hue, this empire line dress features a floaty sleeve and midaxi hemline, making it a great option for what to wear to Royal Ascot, or a smart choice for a summer wedding guest dress this season. Pull out the white hue in your bag, shoes and hat for a pulled-together look.
If you're loving zesty hues, then this collared swing dress is a glorious choice. Wear it unbelted for a relaxed and airy fit that's ideal for hot weather days, or add some extra styling, sling on a boho-inspired leather belt and add some co-ordinating leather sandals, and you have a very elegant but charmingly relaxed summer outfit.
A square neckline and puff sleeves give this dress the magical combination of arm coverage and a flattering fit across the bust. For under £35 you've got yourself a great special occasion look that will work for wedding season, or summer social engagements that feels both timeless and contemporary.
Kelly Brook's orange and white Mint Velvet dress is a great smart-casual outfit idea, and the pretty summery design can easily be dressed up with heels, or down with a pair of trainers or relaxed slip-on sandals.
The gorgeous zesty hue is crying out for warmer climes, making it an ideal choice for packing in your suitcase this summer, whether you want those all important alfresco dining styles, or something for a city break that you can wear under a denim jacket.
With leg lengthening, asymmetric tiered detailing and pintucks across the bust, this dress utilises so many clever styling and shaping hacks to give you a fit that you'll feel fantastic in all summer.
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Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
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