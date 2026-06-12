Sunshine is on its way, and Kelly Brook's zesty dress is the perfect choice for warmer weather

Presenter and model Kelly Brook is a regular face on our TV screens, often on ITV's Loose Women, and we've been left making some serious notes of her style of late, and this week was no different. Appearing on the panel in a summer-ready design, the star wore a zesty orange and white summer dress that had us immediately scouring the internet for the exact match.

Kelly's pretty printed design was from British fashion brand, Mint Velvet dress. The frock, which is available as a dress or as a blouse, ticks a lot of our boxes on the hunt for what to wear in the heat. Featuring a figure-flattering empire line cut, V-neckline and elongating pin tucks across the bust, this dress shows off your waist, whilst skimming over midriffs. The flirty, asymmetric, tiered hemline also helps to create a lengthening effect, ideal for adding inches to your pins.

But, all of that aside, one of our favourite things about this dress was actually the romantic and airy sleeves. The full design will make this lovely and loose to wear in warmer weather, without compromising on style. And the trending zesty hue, mixed with white, makes this dress very easy to style.

Kelly Brook looks summer-ready in zesty orange

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Get Kelly Brook's style

Kelly Brook's orange and white Mint Velvet dress is a great smart-casual outfit idea, and the pretty summery design can easily be dressed up with heels, or down with a pair of trainers or relaxed slip-on sandals.

The gorgeous zesty hue is crying out for warmer climes, making it an ideal choice for packing in your suitcase this summer, whether you want those all important alfresco dining styles, or something for a city break that you can wear under a denim jacket.

With leg lengthening, asymmetric tiered detailing and pintucks across the bust, this dress utilises so many clever styling and shaping hacks to give you a fit that you'll feel fantastic in all summer.