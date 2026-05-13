Kelly Brook midi dress and boots is the spring outfit formula that won't let you down, whatever the weather

The midi dress is a spring staple but while the weather continues to be unpredictable, we’re holding off on styling it with classic, summery sandals. Instead, we’re taking inspiration from Kelly Brook, who wore her midi with a pair of chic, burgundy boots to add a more practical touch to the piece.

With a fit-and-flare silhouette, Kelly's dress looks chic and flattering, thanks to its long sleeves and high neck, which are perfect for spring days. Offering protection from the sun and the chill, in unpredictable weather, this was an excellent dress choice. Styling it with boho-style boots, this was the pretty but weather-ready look we all need right now.

The dress, which is largely sold out, is from British brand ME+EM, and the ruched maxi dress is made from a jersey fabric that contours curves and has a lovely stretch for extra comfort. A chic AM to PM style, I’ve found some similar styles to shop below.

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Recreate Kelly Brook's Spring Outfit Formula

Kelly's midi dress and boots combination is an outfit formula that you can always rely on, whether you’re looking for date night outfit ideas or inspiration for elevated, day dressing. The secret to this outfit is her high-low pairing. A pair of boots can feel quite casual, especially in a shorter length, but Kelly elevates her footwear choice with a contouring A-line dress in an elegant print, adding a casual spin to her frock while adding polish to her footwear.

A heeled boot is the perfect choice for spring footwear, and adds a little extra protection against the temperamental weather, and her muted colour choice offers extra luxe too.

To give a smarter dress a more casual spin, you could wear your best white trainers. A dress like Kelly’s, with its A-line silhouette, gives an easy-going, comfortable feel that doesn’t feel out of place with other, more laid-back staples that can be found in spring capsule wardrobes. An outfit you can wear again and again.