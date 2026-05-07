Rejuvinate your spring floral looks with Reese Witherspoon's elegant, neutral colour palette

Florals might not be groundbreaking for spring, but they are timeless. Whether it’s a bright white midi dress with soft pastel flowers, or the best summer wedding guest dresses for 2026 with attention-grabbing blooms in pink, green and yellow, there are so many flora patterns to play around with at this time of year.

But what about more neutral hues? After deep, rich winter colour palettes, styling spring’s bold florals can feel daunting, but Reese Witherspoon’s gorgeous floral print dress relies on subtle neutrals to bring the season's most reliable pattern to life.

Styled with a waist-cinching statement belt, she posed for an Instagram snap in the sold-out linen Lily dress from Tuckernuck’s collaboration with Studio McGee. With a soft, off-white hue base, the pattern is a combination of soft beige and brown to give a relaxed and understated feel that will look effortlessly elegant with tan sandals and rattan handbags as we head through the season.

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

Shop Neutral Floral Dresses

When it comes to building a spring capsule wardrobe, there’s always going to be a place for one or two floral dresses. Whether you like a mini, midi or maxi length, a dress allows you to pull together an entire outfit in one easy step, especially when they’ve got a floral print, meaning you can keep your accessories to a minimum.

Reese’s dress offers just this, and does so without overwhelming with colour. Of course, there are plenty of statement hues to try out this season, but a neutral palette is great for a pared-back look. These muted colours make styling so easy, with other neutral staples like your best white trainers, any white or cream knitwear, as well as tan and brown pieces.

When it came to styling, Reese’s main accessory was her belt. Cinching in the waist of her dress was a brown, snakeskin-embossed belt with a statement buckle that highlighted the neutral tones in the dress’s pattern while also working to break up the block print. A belt is ideal for breaking up a busy print, especially on maxi silhouettes, as well as highlighting a waistline.

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