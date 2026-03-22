Cerulean blue is the trending colour Kate Middleton loves - and her pastel midi dress is the perfect staple for sunny spring

The recent warm weather and sunshine has got me excited for summer already and, as ever, the Princess of Wales is a source of inspiration. A lot of her go-to summer dresses could also easily have a place in a spring wardrobe and if I had to pick one of my favourites it would surely have to be Kate’s blue floral frock from 2023.

She’s only been spotted in it this one time but given how much she loves re-wearing things, perhaps this means she tends to wear it when she’s not out in public. Instead, it could be a go-to dress for her daily life and it’s by one of the best British clothing brands, Beulah London.

The Princess stepped out in it when she attended the Outsourcing Inc. Royal Polo Cup and this gorgeous cerulean blue colour is a huge spring/summer fashion colour trend for 2026. Once again, Kate was ahead of the curve and what better way to wear the shade than this?

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(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

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Mint Velvet Cotton Floral Shirt Dress £145 at Mint Velvet Made from 100% cotton that gives it a breathable finish, this blue floral shirt dress is a lovely option for spring/summer. The sleeves are 3/4 length and there's a drawstring tie at the waist and buttons fastening it at the front. Phase Eight Blue Liona Floral Dress £47.20 (was £149) at Phase Eight The Phase Eight Liona dress is refined yet wearable and has ruching around the neckline and semi-sheer puff sleeves. These add a subtle amount of volume and the tie belt highlights the waist before the skirt flares out beautifully. Rixo Katie Watercolour Floral Dress £275 at Rixo This stunning dress also comes in a blue tulip-print version and this hand-painted watercolour floral design is so feminine and delicate. The sleeves are fitted but still relaxed and the silhouette is inspired by tea dresses, with an empire-line waist.

Shop Slingbacks

Dune London Connection Slingbacks £99 at Dune If the Princess of Wales's polo outfit has inspired you to add some slingbacks to your collection, then these are well worth considering. They're crafted from premium leather and have a pointed toe and a low, slice heel that makes it ideal for everyday wear. Mint Velvet Lya Slingback Heels £110 at Mint Velvet These slingback heels are the perfect spring/summer event shoe, from weddings to garden parties. They're made from neutral-pink leather and have pointed toes and a buckled strap to help keep them secure on your feet. M&S Pink Suede Slingback Shoes £50 at M&S Crafted from plush suede, these affordable slingbacks are set on an elegant mid-height kitten heel. The pointed toe creates a sleek silhouette and they also come in a light grey and in a deep chocolate brown.

Cerulean is derived from the Latin word for ‘sky’ and Kate’s Sonia Blouson Sleeve dress was definitely a true sky-blue tone. She has a lot of different clothing items in this colour besides the frock, from blazers to coats, though this wasn't totally blue. It was covered all over with a delicate, white floral print and fell to ankle-length.

A matching belt cinched it in at the waist and it was made from silk crepe de chine. Even if you’re not someone who usually follows colour trends, this blue is worth considering. It’s such a wearable pastel and adds a pop of colour to an outfit in a more subtle way.

As the Princess proved, it complements both white and beige tones, and I think tan would also work exceptionally well with cerulean blue. It’s not so different from light-wash denim and we all know how easy it is to style jeans with virtually any colour.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

With something like a dress or a jumpsuit that is pretty much your entire outfit, though, keeping everything else pared back will allow them to take centre stage. Tailored trousers and jackets are other alternatives that you can often find in this kind of pastel blue, especially as we edge closer to wedding season.

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A cerulean blue suit would be fabulous for a special event and you could also dress the separates down with casual clothing staples.

Kate went for a pair of classic nude-beige slingback heels by Camilla Elphick for the polo, forgoing her favourite wedges. Her only other accessories on that sunny July day were a matching sky-blue Mulberry handbag and a pair of dark sunglasses. Everything looked put-together and in balance.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for TGI Sport)

White trainers would also look great with a frock like hers, though it makes sense she’d want to go for something smarter. Although this wasn’t a royal engagement, the proceeds from the cup go towards charities close to her and Prince William’s hearts and he competed personally.

The Prince of Wales’s team ended up winning and we got to see her give him a congratulatory hug. It was an opportunity to see them in public when they’re totally relaxed and not undertaking royal duties and this is why I think Kate’s dress might well be something she wears as a primarily non-work outfit.