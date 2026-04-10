Kate Middleton loves her belted pink midi dress for summer - and this dusty blue frock is giving me style deja vu

When the Princess of Wales finds a dress she loves, expect to see it make a comeback as she rarely adds new ones to her collection nowadays. Tailoring is Kate’s go-to for engagements but for events like Wimbledon or on warm days, you can’t beat a midi dress and her blossom-toned one from Beulah London is an old favourite.

She’s worn it multiple times before and I couldn’t help doing a double take when I came across the £149 Ghost Francis Dress with its new season colours. It’s equally timeless, with a similar fit-and-flare silhouette, puffed sleeves and a belted waist.

This year the frock comes in both a fun hot pink and a beautiful dusty blue which is a fashion colour trend for 2026. The blue feels particularly *Kate* as she has quite a few powder blue pieces in her collection.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Our Pastel Pick

Similar Silhouette Ghost Blue Francis Pintuck Crepe Midi Dress £149 at Ghost If you love the elegance and simplicity of Kate's dress then this dusty blue alternative is perfect for you. It's got a midi-length skirt, fitted bodice and subtly puffed sleeves - as well as a waist belt for shaping. The Francis dress also comes in a hot pink if you like your summer dresses to be bold.

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Similar Colour Ghost Pink Phoebe Crepe Collared Button Dress £169 at Ghost The petal-pink shade of this Ghost dress is similar to the Princess of Wales's frock if the colour is what really sells it to you. The pintucks at the waist add detail and the collared neckline is a smart touch. There's a slim belt and covered buttons too. H&M White Floral Long Cotton Dress £27.99 at H&M Affordable and chic, this floral dress has a fit-and-flare shape with puffed short sleeves and a round neckline. It's crafted from an airy cotton weave material and has a delicate floral pattern adding a pop of colour to the design. The skirt is tiered and the waist belt is detachable. Nobody's Child Mint Green Starlight Midi Dress £89 at Nobody's Child Mint green is a beautiful pastel shade for spring/summer and this dress also features buttons up the front, feminine puffed sleeves and a midi-length skirt. The bodice is softly shaped with a panelled waist and there's a practical side zip and pockets too.

The paler colour also allows the intricate detailing to show up more. The bodice has delicate pintucks and the buttons running down the front and waist belt are covered in the same crepe fabric to create a seamless finish.

It’s things like this which make a dress feel extra special and this Ghost frock would make a stunning wedding guest dress. The modest high neckline and covered shoulders add that formal feel without it being too much and that’s also true of the Princess of Wales’s pink belted midi.

She tends to lean into the elegance and go for smart heels whenever she wears hers, opting for beige court shoes when she opened the Young V&A museum in June 2023. At Wimbledon two years earlier she went for ankle-strap shoes in a similar colour and carried a classic white clutch.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

You could easily go for matching accessories or something even brighter, but Kate’s neutral approach is more minimal and it allows the pastel dress to really shine.

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The dusty blue Ghost design would look gorgeous with white shoes like espadrilles or sandals for anything from a garden party to a BBQ or wedding. Wedges or flats would make your overall outfit a little more relaxed.

Although there are some frocks that look amazing with white trainers, with something as refined as Kate’s belted midi and the Ghost Francis dress, it works better to keep your accessories on the smarter side too. The Princess of Wales generally sticks to wearing trainers with jeans or trousers, and she always looks sensational when she steps out in her flowy midi dresses.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

As well as the soft pink Beulah London piece she loves, Kate has been spotted in several other belted designs, including the mustard yellow one she wore for a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit.

When you’re styling an item with a fitted bodice and flared skirt like all these dresses, having a belt to cinch in the waist accentuates this shape and adds structure. If it’s built into the design, even better! But even if there isn’t one, we often see the Princess incorporating belts into her outfits, from dresses to winter coats.

It’s a flattering touch and given how much she’s loved her pink dress in the past, as we edge into the summer events season it might be time to see it make its 2026 debut.