Jump to category:

Kate Middleton loves her belted pink midi dress for summer - and this dusty blue frock is giving me style deja vu

As soon as I saw this elegant piece I thought of the Princess's dress and the colour is perfectly on trend for 2026

Emma Shacklock's avatar
By
published
in News
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of the V&amp;A, arrives to officially open the Young V&amp;A, formerly known as the V&amp;A Museum of Childhood, ahead of its opening to the public on June 28, 2023
(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Jump to category:

When the Princess of Wales finds a dress she loves, expect to see it make a comeback as she rarely adds new ones to her collection nowadays. Tailoring is Kate’s go-to for engagements but for events like Wimbledon or on warm days, you can’t beat a midi dress and her blossom-toned one from Beulah London is an old favourite.

She’s worn it multiple times before and I couldn’t help doing a double take when I came across the £149 Ghost Francis Dress with its new season colours. It’s equally timeless, with a similar fit-and-flare silhouette, puffed sleeves and a belted waist.

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives to officially open the Young V&amp;amp;A at V&amp;amp;A Museum Of Childhood on June 28, 2023

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Our Pastel Pick

Shop More Alternatives

The paler colour also allows the intricate detailing to show up more. The bodice has delicate pintucks and the buttons running down the front and waist belt are covered in the same crepe fabric to create a seamless finish.

It’s things like this which make a dress feel extra special and this Ghost frock would make a stunning wedding guest dress. The modest high neckline and covered shoulders add that formal feel without it being too much and that’s also true of the Princess of Wales’s pink belted midi.

She tends to lean into the elegance and go for smart heels whenever she wears hers, opting for beige court shoes when she opened the Young V&A museum in June 2023. At Wimbledon two years earlier she went for ankle-strap shoes in a similar colour and carried a classic white clutch.

Catherine, Princess of Wales departs after officially opening the Young V&amp;amp;A at V&amp;amp;A Museum Of Childhood on June 28, 2023

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

You could easily go for matching accessories or something even brighter, but Kate’s neutral approach is more minimal and it allows the pastel dress to really shine.

The dusty blue Ghost design would look gorgeous with white shoes like espadrilles or sandals for anything from a garden party to a BBQ or wedding. Wedges or flats would make your overall outfit a little more relaxed.

Although there are some frocks that look amazing with white trainers, with something as refined as Kate’s belted midi and the Ghost Francis dress, it works better to keep your accessories on the smarter side too. The Princess of Wales generally sticks to wearing trainers with jeans or trousers, and she always looks sensational when she steps out in her flowy midi dresses.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2021

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

As well as the soft pink Beulah London piece she loves, Kate has been spotted in several other belted designs, including the mustard yellow one she wore for a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit.

When you’re styling an item with a fitted bodice and flared skirt like all these dresses, having a belt to cinch in the waist accentuates this shape and adds structure. If it’s built into the design, even better! But even if there isn’t one, we often see the Princess incorporating belts into her outfits, from dresses to winter coats.

It’s a flattering touch and given how much she’s loved her pink dress in the past, as we edge into the summer events season it might be time to see it make its 2026 debut.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.