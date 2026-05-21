Retired folk are such an overlooked demographic - both in life, and in their very poor representation on TV.

Netflix's The Buroughs takes steps towards changing that, and the creators and writers of the eight episodes place the retirement community front and centre, as stars of their own sci-fi adventure who find creatures with "too many legs" hiding in walls.

And if you think that sounds a little like Stranger Things, and you miss Stranger Things, you're in luck. Because, this series is executive produced by the Duffer Brothers.

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The Buroughs was actually pitched to the infamous sibling team by writers Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,) and the foursome have come together to create something unique, warm and witty.

Their idea was for a seemingly perfect, and usually quiet retirement community to be thrown into chaos when a grieving newcomer has a demogorgon-esque encounter that leads to him pulling together a crew of residents to help uncover the dark secret of the monster's origin.

The Boroughs | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Think El, Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin and Max all grown up and with new monsters to fight.

Speaking to Netflix Tudum, Addiss and Matthews explain, "While the characters are a little older than the kids in Stranger Things - they ride golf carts instead of bikes - the spirit is very much the same."

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Weighing in with their own take on what to expect, the Duffer Brothers add, "At its core, this is a story about belonging and growing up - no matter your age - filled with adventure, wonder, comedy, scares, and tears."

The show isn't just pulling in the inevitable Stranger Things comparisons, it's also been likened to films and series that will have anyone born before the 90s falling over themselves for the remote - The Goonies and Cocoon for starters.

The Buroughs is also being placed in a similar box to the more recent Netflix hit The Thursday Murder Club, and it's easy to see why.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The adaptation of Richard Osman's 2020 novel proved that life doesn't come grinding to a halt when you reach retirement, and that people who've lived full and interesting lives don't just stop wanting that or having important skills.

While older people are often depicted on screen with lazy cliches and as filler characters to the younger stars, both The Thursday Murder Club and now The Buroughs, depict the retirement community as adventure loving humans, who are still whole and in need of fulfilling lives.

This element was very important to the Duffer Brothers, who were "adamant" the show "wouldn’t treat aging as a punchline." They say, "Instead, it would treat its characters as real people facing real challenges … along with a few supernatural ones."

The absolutely stacked cast will also ensure viewers will be in for one heck of a ride. Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters and Bill Pullman - what more do you need?

Early reviews already show The Buroughs as one series to be placed on your watch list immediately - no matter what age you are, or whatever ill-informed misconceptions about older people you have.

The Buroughs airs on Netflix from May 21.