'I have all the love in the world but I'm celibate' - Stranger Things star Linda Hamilton shares reasons for giving up sex

Well known to older TV audiences for the iconic role of Sarah Connor in the Terminator franchise, Linda Hamilton is about to find herself with legions of fans of all ages with her role in Stranger Things season 5.

As volume 1 of the final instalment of the Duffer Brothers' epic retro saga airs on Netflix from November 26, Linda stars as Dr. Kay. A military scientist taking over from Dr Brenner, her character is set to bring a "ruthless" agenda to Hawkins.

As part of a very personal agenda in her real life, Linda made the decision 20 years ago to become celibate. It's unsurprising that fans might be interested in the reasons for this choice, and the actress doesn't appear to mind speaking about them.

She first opened up about her abstinence to The New York Times in 2019. "I love my alone time like no one you’ve ever met," she told the publication.

Linda added that she thought she'd been celibate for "at least 15 years" at the time, but lost track because "it just doesn’t matter." She continued to say, "I have a very romantic relationship with my world every day and the people who are in it."

The star had previously been married to Terminator director James Cameron, before they divorced in 1999.

"When I broke up with Jim, I was completely devastated for years," she said. “But I’m so glad to be free of that. I would never, ever put that much energy again into something that is not working," she added.

In the run-up to the release of Stranger Things season 5, Linda was asked whether her decision to remain celibate might resonate with the show's Gen Z audience, who are also reportedly turning to abstinence as a lifestyle choice.

Although she believes "opinions are killing the world," and her "certain beliefs" are "specific" to her, she still offered thoughts on her decision.

"I'm at my best and happiest, and my life is rich with all things, flora, fauna, babies, neighbours, trials, tribulations, pain, you know what I mean," she told The Telegraph.

Linda continues, "So for me, it works, and I have no regrets that I go to bed alone at night."

Not quite alone, as her dogs, Gladys and Wilma, go with her. "You have to touch and stroke something, you know what I mean," she explains, with humour.

"But I have all the love in the world. Every day. And I'm celibate," she finishes when explaining how living without sex makes her feel.

Linda also explains how "liberated" she feels to have "gotten through" the years where impossible beauty standards were expected of her. Even when they were expected, she rebelled against them anyway.

"I haven't worn makeup my entire life. I do it when I'm working, but I do not do it in my life," she shares.

"If I look a bit tired, it's like, hey, I'm 69, I get to look tired, you know? It's very freeing," she adds.

Stranger Things season 5, Volume 1 airs on Netflix from November 26th.