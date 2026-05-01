Cameron Diaz welcomed her first child, daughter Raddix, at the age of 47. She later welcomed son Cardinal when she was 51-years-old, after reportedly experiencing fertility struggles in the years before the arrival of her babies.

The actress took a hiatus from acting to prioritise her family when her children were born, to spend more time with them and with her husband, Good Charlotte star Benji Madden.

Now it seems her career break has come to an end, and Cameron has recently stepped back into the world of acting with a role in the 2025 comedy film Back In Action.

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She is also currently starring in Apple TV's Outcome, and is set to appear in a presently untitled romcom with Stephen Merchant.

While the star keeps details of her children private, she has recently offered rare insight into her fears about being an older mother, and the joy she feels after taking time out of work to care for them.

Now aged 53, Cameron's children are six and two - and having a toddler in your 50s is no mean feat.

"I love being a mother. It’s the best, best, best part of my life," she tells OK! magazine.

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Cameron continues, "The only pressure for me now is I have to live to be, like, 107, you know?," alluding to wanting to be around for Raddix and Cardinal as long as possible.

(Image credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance)

Candidly, the star shares, "The women who have children my age are literally 20 years younger and that’s an interesting place to be because I’m not that age," adding, "And that’s totally OK - but I want to feel vital like that for my child."

Speaking about how well she copes as an older mother, Cameron reveals, "I’m just trying to stay alive just like every other mother. I’m just trying to keep it going."

Once appearing on Gwyneth Paltrow's GOOP podcast, the actress reveals how her career break also changed how she felt about ageing - something she previously feared.

Now feeling "excited" for the coming decades, she says, "I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment." She wants to experience that same feeling when her children are in their 40s and she might be in her 90s.

Cameron believes that her own opinion of how she looks and feels will influence her acceptance of getting older. "As is true for most people, I think how I look and feel is some combination of what I do and what I don't do," she explains.

She might be "the oldest mom in my group of girlfriends with kids," but the star remains grateful for all the support she has while raising them.

Before her son Cardinal was born, she once said, "I'm lucky to be my age, lucky to have those girlfriends, lucky to have my daughter, lucky to have all the support I do raising her."