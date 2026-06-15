This bestselling M&S short-sleeved cotton-blend cardigan is now available in four colours and will work with everything

When it comes to summer capsule wardrobe heroes, don't underestimate the power of a lightweight knit. Cotton and linen blended knitwear offers the perfect solution to those typical 'British summer' days that seem to host all four seasons in one, delivering just the right amount of warmth and breathability, and adding a warm weather twist to your favourite jeans, or adding a very gentle cosier feel to summery slip skirts.

Enter one of M&S's current bestsellers, a light, crochet-style, short-sleeve cardigan in four gorgeous June-ready hues that offers the ideal level of protection and sunny-feels. The short-sleeved, button-fronted design can be worn buttoned up like a top, or undone like a cardigan, and there is even a pair of coordinating shorts, should you wish to make it a post-beach combo for a summer getaway.

Available in classic greige, a zesty orange, pale-minty green and a gorgeous tobacco hue, this cardigan is already a bestseller for the British clothing brand, and its versatility makes it easy to see why. Slip it on with jeans, skirts or even over a dress, it's the light layer our wardrobe has been crying out for the past week, and its classic crochet-style weave means it will always be in fashion in sunnier months.

The cropped waist gives it a gentle nod to fifties styling, making it perfect for wearing with high-waisted jeans, with slip or A-line skirts and even over sleeveless dresses. The waist finishing hemline offers a neat fit that won't add bulk, while the cotton-blend ensures breathability.

With short sleeves, this cardigan offers just the right amount of upper arm coverage, and it will work over a sleeveless cami in a silky or cotton jersey material, too. With so many ways to wear, this £34 buy is set to be the star in your summer wardrobe, and whether you opt for bold tones to contrast with denim and neutral hues, or stick to trending toffee tones, there are so many ways to max out this knit's cost-per-wear.

Available in sizes Extra Small to Extra Large, shoppers say that the cardigan fits true to size, with a rating of 4.7 out of a possible 5 stars. But be quick, I have a feeling these are going to sell out.