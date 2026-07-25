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Angellica Bell’s knitted T-shirt is the perfect pairing for jeans and skirts - and the strawberry design is pure summer

Lost on what to wear on cloudy, cooler days? Angellica's proved that a short-sleeved jumper can be such a useful staple

Emma Shacklock&#039;s avatar
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Published In News
Angellica Bell arrives during day eleven of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2026
(Image credit: Photo by Ricky Vigil/WireImage via Getty)
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