Angellica Bell’s knitted T-shirt is the perfect pairing for jeans and skirts - and the strawberry design is pure summer
Lost on what to wear on cloudy, cooler days? Angellica's proved that a short-sleeved jumper can be such a useful staple
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Lost on what to wear on cloudy, cooler days? Angellica's proved that a short-sleeved jumper can be such a useful staple