Clare Balding's joyful blue knit is the summer top that works whatever the weather

Summer 2026's weather has been a little confusing, but thanks to Clare Balding's latest look, we've just solved your outfit conundrum with the ideal smart-casual outfit idea that will work particularly well in the coming days.

Appearing on BBC's The One Show, Balding sported a stylish short-sleeved knit, teamed with a pair of cream wide-leg trousers and matching loafers. Clare is a keen supporter of British clothing brands, and this cerulean blue knitted top from Jigsaw is a polished addition to any summer capsule wardrobe.

The versatile piece can be worn with a variety of separates - team it with wide-leg trousers like Clare, or if you're wondering how to style your slip skirt for summer, a short-sleeved sweater is a great way to add a smart finish to summer separates. The pretty collar adds a soft and pretty finish to the knit that adds just the right amount of warmth for wet summer days.

THE SKY'S THE LIMIT WITH BLUE HUES THIS SUMMER

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Shop the look

exact match Jigsaw Collared blue knitted top £115 at Jigsaw With chunky buttons and a collar, the added details on this short sleeved knit from Jigsaw offer an elevated feel to this classic style, while the cheerful hue gives it a summery feel. Hobbs Leena Knitted Top £69 at Hobbs Made from a breathable merino wool blend, this knitted top from Hobbs will keep you cool on hotter days thanks to its natural fibres, while the bold blue will add a pop of colour. The round neck makes it easy to layer under a blazer. Zara Short Sleeve Jumper £22.99 at Zara Delicate gold button detailing on the shoulders of this knitted top from Zara give it an expensive feel that belies the high street price tag. It will smarten up your most comfortable jeans effortlessly.

Complete the look

While cerulean blue may have been made famous in The Devil Wears Prada, this cheerful sky blue is a universally flattering shade thanks to its green undertones that create a warming effect for every skin tone.

If wide leg trousers aren't your favourite silhouette, try adding this style to your favourite white jeans outfit this summer - the eye catching colour complements neutral shades including white, cream and beige and is a great basis for summer work outfit ideas.

If you've been wondering how to style leopard print for the summer, a bold blue is a refreshing match for your favourite pieces. With such intense colours, it's best to keep the rest of your outfit pared back to avoid overkill. If you want to try just a small amount of colour, try experimenting with accessories first - a handbag, shoes or affordable jewellery are all great places to start your colourful summer outfit ideas, come rain or shine.