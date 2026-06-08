Jump to category:

Clare Balding's joyful blue knit is the summer top that works whatever the weather

This lightweight style is ideal for warmer weather

Antonia Kraskowski's avatar
By
published
in News
Clare Balding at Pub In The Park All Star Charity Gala 2024 at Chiswick House &amp; Gardens
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

Summer 2026's weather has been a little confusing, but thanks to Clare Balding's latest look, we've just solved your outfit conundrum with the ideal smart-casual outfit idea that will work particularly well in the coming days.

Appearing on BBC's The One Show, Balding sported a stylish short-sleeved knit, teamed with a pair of cream wide-leg trousers and matching loafers. Clare is a keen supporter of British clothing brands, and this cerulean blue knitted top from Jigsaw is a polished addition to any summer capsule wardrobe.

The versatile piece can be worn with a variety of separates - team it with wide-leg trousers like Clare, or if you're wondering how to style your slip skirt for summer, a short-sleeved sweater is a great way to add a smart finish to summer separates. The pretty collar adds a soft and pretty finish to the knit that adds just the right amount of warmth for wet summer days.

THE SKY'S THE LIMIT WITH BLUE HUES THIS SUMMER

Shop the look

Complete the look

While cerulean blue may have been made famous in The Devil Wears Prada, this cheerful sky blue is a universally flattering shade thanks to its green undertones that create a warming effect for every skin tone.

If wide leg trousers aren't your favourite silhouette, try adding this style to your favourite white jeans outfit this summer - the eye catching colour complements neutral shades including white, cream and beige and is a great basis for summer work outfit ideas.

If you've been wondering how to style leopard print for the summer, a bold blue is a refreshing match for your favourite pieces. With such intense colours, it's best to keep the rest of your outfit pared back to avoid overkill. If you want to try just a small amount of colour, try experimenting with accessories first - a handbag, shoes or affordable jewellery are all great places to start your colourful summer outfit ideas, come rain or shine.

Antonia Kraskowski
Antonia Kraskowski

Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry. 

Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.

Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.