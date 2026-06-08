Clare Balding's joyful blue knit is the summer top that works whatever the weather
This lightweight style is ideal for warmer weather
Summer 2026's weather has been a little confusing, but thanks to Clare Balding's latest look, we've just solved your outfit conundrum with the ideal smart-casual outfit idea that will work particularly well in the coming days.
Appearing on BBC's The One Show, Balding sported a stylish short-sleeved knit, teamed with a pair of cream wide-leg trousers and matching loafers. Clare is a keen supporter of British clothing brands, and this cerulean blue knitted top from Jigsaw is a polished addition to any summer capsule wardrobe.
The versatile piece can be worn with a variety of separates - team it with wide-leg trousers like Clare, or if you're wondering how to style your slip skirt for summer, a short-sleeved sweater is a great way to add a smart finish to summer separates. The pretty collar adds a soft and pretty finish to the knit that adds just the right amount of warmth for wet summer days.
THE SKY'S THE LIMIT WITH BLUE HUES THIS SUMMER
A post shared by BBC The One Show (@bbctheoneshow)
A photo posted by on
Shop the look
exact match
With chunky buttons and a collar, the added details on this short sleeved knit from Jigsaw offer an elevated feel to this classic style, while the cheerful hue gives it a summery feel.
Delicate gold button detailing on the shoulders of this knitted top from Zara give it an expensive feel that belies the high street price tag. It will smarten up your most comfortable jeans effortlessly.
Complete the look
Available in three lengths, Mint Velvet's cream wide leg trousers are a summer must-have. Team them with a pastel hued blazer for a seasonal take on women's trouser suits.
Loafers are a timeless style that will dress up any outfit without compromising on comfort. Wear them with your favourite jeans and a blazer for a pulled together look.
While cerulean blue may have been made famous in The Devil Wears Prada, this cheerful sky blue is a universally flattering shade thanks to its green undertones that create a warming effect for every skin tone.
If wide leg trousers aren't your favourite silhouette, try adding this style to your favourite white jeans outfit this summer - the eye catching colour complements neutral shades including white, cream and beige and is a great basis for summer work outfit ideas.
If you've been wondering how to style leopard print for the summer, a bold blue is a refreshing match for your favourite pieces. With such intense colours, it's best to keep the rest of your outfit pared back to avoid overkill. If you want to try just a small amount of colour, try experimenting with accessories first - a handbag, shoes or affordable jewellery are all great places to start your colourful summer outfit ideas, come rain or shine.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.