I'm a fashion editor and these are the summer outfit ideas I'm loving this season
5 summer outfit ideas that will keep you looking cool but feeling chic
Summer outfit ideas are often trickier than their cooler weather counter parts, as it's harder to add interest without layers. As the temperatures rise, we get that you don't want to sacrifice your style to keep cool, so we've pulled together seasonal outfits that will work for a host of occasions in the coming months.
If you're looking to up your summer outfit ideas this season, you've come to the right place. With a host of new summer fashion trends, as well as key summer capsule wardrobe items, there is the opportunity to pull together some easy, but directional looks. The key thing to remember for summer outfits is that you can't take advantage of textural layering, in the way we do for fall and winter, however, we can still play with proportions, and chic color palettes for elegant AM to PM looks.
Summer outfit ideas to try this season
Whether it's what to wear in the heat or summer outfits for work, getting dressed in warmer weather offers up its own sartorial challenges. For a dose of Quiet Luxury summer staples, look for light layers in neutral colorways as these will also offer maximum versatility. But don't forget, it is summer, so throw in a hint of dopamine dressing to reflect the sunnier climes.
Summer outfit idea: Midi dress
The midi dress is the frock of the summer. Airy enough to keep those summer outfits cool, but long enough to stay smart and polished for occasionwear, a wardrobe of pretty dresses is a great fall back option for everything from weddings to birthday parties this summer.
RRP: $68.99 / £39.50 | The best midi dresses are perfect for summer outfit ideas, and if you're into color over neutrals, filling your closet with printed summer dresses is fantastic for everyday dressing. Pair this dress with heels to make it suitable for what to wear to a wedding, or dress down with the best white trainers.
RRP: $99 / £59.99 | Raffia bags are big news this season, but so are raffia shoes and this chunky heeled design with ankle strap is perfect for pairing with any of the best wedding guest dresses this summer. The solid heel makes it easier to wear for long periods, while the strap offers added security and support.
RRP: $49.90 / £35.99 | This is just one of several customizable bags at Spanish clothing brand Zara this season, and shoppers are loving it. The subtle monogram detail makes this under $50 bag look and feel so much more expensive, making it an excellent Quiet Luxury handbag option for those on a budget.
2. Summer Outfit Idea: Pants
Perfect pants for warm weather, opt for wider leg iterations as these will help to keep your look easy-breezy when it comes to summer outfit ideas. Opt for natural fabrics such as cotton, silk-blends or linens for added breathability that will be much need when the temperatures rise.
RRP: £55 (UK only) | Linen pants for work make an excellent summer outfit idea. The loose, light and breathable fabric will help keep you cool in the coming months, without compromising on polished appearance. Pair with a shirt, blazer, or simple t-shirt depending if you need to be office-ready or just Sunday best.
RRP: $29.90 / £39.90 | Learning how to wear linen shirt will open up your summer wardrobe. Worn oversized, over a camisole, buttoned-up tucked into pants, or tied at the front, this breathable top option will keep you looking stylishly cool through a summer heatwave. We love this self-stripe iteration.
RRP: $119 / £95.56 | The best loafers for women will add instant polish to any of your summer outfit ideas. This pair features a chic front braid for a more feminine feel and this cream hue promises to elevate a summer-ready look. Vivaia offer some of the most comfortable flats shoes to wear with dresses too,
3. Summer outfit idea: Skirt
For those that prefer separates or are a different size on the top and bottom, but still want the look of a dress, a skirt outfit for summer is great option. To get the most out of your wardrobe, opt for neutral skirts and add color to your top half for interest. And remember to keep on-top of proportions. Wide hem lines need to highlight your waist or be more fitted on your top half.
RRP: $120 (US only) | What to wear with pleated skirts largely revolves around balancing your silhouette. As pleated skirts tend to be fuller on the bottom half, make sure your top half is either more fitted, or at least tucked in at the waist to highlight your waistline. This version has a tailored feel, making ideal for the office.
RRP: $150 (US only) | Add some glamour to your 9-5 with this full sleeved shirt. As this blouse has a fair amount of volume to it, make sure to bring shape back to your waist by tucking it in to pants or a skirt. The elegant high neck, paired with the timeless print, makes this an all year round staple buy too.
RRP: $96 / £88 | Summer outfit ideas need appropriate footwear and no shoe says summer better than an espadrille. If you want to dress like Kate Middleton, then a pair of Castaner espadrille wedges should already be on your hit list. This cream pair will work for both casual and dressy occasions, making them super versatile.
4. Summer outfit idea: Shorts
Tailored shorts tend to be slightly longer than designs intended for the beach, making them the perfect option for warm days where you need to look smart too. Look for fastened shorts, with pleated front to help elongate your pins.
RRP: $78 / £78 | Shorts are one of those summer outfit ideas that can feel some people with dread, but it isn't all about Daisy Dukes when the sun shines. These longer line tailored shorts are perfect for pairing with a tucked-in, crisp white shirt for a city-ready look that's ideal for more relaxed office environments.
RRP: $34.99 / £24.99 | With extra breathability, thanks to the silk blend, this white t-shirt will add a little affordable Quiet Luxury to those everyday summer outfit ideas. A white t-shirt is a capsule wardrobe basic and in this scenario is perfect for layering under a blazer or shirt to add a little extra polish to your final look.
RRP: $180 / £150 | Birkenstock clogs might be the current fashionista favorite, but we think you can't quite beat the classic buckled sandal. The Milano makes for an excellent shoe for smart casual outfit ideas in the summer, offering lots of support and bags of directional style, great for day-to-day wear.
5. Summer Outfit Idea: Jumpsuit
A jumpsuit makes for a brilliant summer outfit idea, thanks to its one-and-done aesthetic. As with pants, wider legs will keep you feeling cooler, but look for waist defining styles to keep your shape.
RRP: $342 / £199 | A flattering jumpsuit will help you navigate summer outfit ideas with ease. This wide leg design helps to narrow a waistline and balance broader shoulders, whilst keeping you super cool as temperatures soar. For a laidback feel, pair with flats, styling up with heels or sparkle sandals for evening wear.
RRP: $125 / £139.87 | Stylish summer hats are hard to come by, and this raffia design ticks a lot of boxes. The bucket-meets cloche silhouette was popular on the runway this season, while the raffia fabric keeps it light, breathable and with a definite summery feel. Great for packing in suitcases and handbags.
RRP: $99.95 / £82.29 | These tan heeled leather sandals will work from spring through to early fall, thanks to their neutral colorway. The wooden heel adds an extra directional feel, as well as a solid base support to ensure you can wear them for a full day of activity. We love the moc-croc effect on the leather too.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
