I'm a fashion editor and these are the summer outfit ideas I'm loving this season

Summer outfit ideas are often trickier than their cooler weather counter parts, as it's harder to add interest without layers. As the temperatures rise, we get that you don't want to sacrifice your style to keep cool, so we've pulled together seasonal outfits that will work for a host of occasions in the coming months.

If you're looking to up your summer outfit ideas this season, you've come to the right place. With a host of new summer fashion trends, as well as key summer capsule wardrobe items, there is the opportunity to pull together some easy, but directional looks. The key thing to remember for summer outfits is that you can't take advantage of textural layering, in the way we do for fall and winter, however, we can still play with proportions, and chic color palettes for elegant AM to PM looks.

Summer outfit ideas to try this season

Whether it's what to wear in the heat or summer outfits for work, getting dressed in warmer weather offers up its own sartorial challenges. For a dose of Quiet Luxury summer staples, look for light layers in neutral colorways as these will also offer maximum versatility. But don't forget, it is summer, so throw in a hint of dopamine dressing to reflect the sunnier climes.

Summer outfit idea: Midi dress

The midi dress is the frock of the summer. Airy enough to keep those summer outfits cool, but long enough to stay smart and polished for occasionwear, a wardrobe of pretty dresses is a great fall back option for everything from weddings to birthday parties this summer.

2. Summer Outfit Idea: Pants

Perfect pants for warm weather, opt for wider leg iterations as these will help to keep your look easy-breezy when it comes to summer outfit ideas. Opt for natural fabrics such as cotton, silk-blends or linens for added breathability that will be much need when the temperatures rise.

3. Summer outfit idea: Skirt

For those that prefer separates or are a different size on the top and bottom, but still want the look of a dress, a skirt outfit for summer is great option. To get the most out of your wardrobe, opt for neutral skirts and add color to your top half for interest. And remember to keep on-top of proportions. Wide hem lines need to highlight your waist or be more fitted on your top half.

Anthropologie Cream Pleated Skirt View at Anthropologie RRP: $120 (US only) | What to wear with pleated skirts largely revolves around balancing your silhouette. As pleated skirts tend to be fuller on the bottom half, make sure your top half is either more fitted, or at least tucked in at the waist to highlight your waistline. This version has a tailored feel, making ideal for the office. Banana Republic Full Sleeve Blouse View at Banana Republic RRP: $150 (US only) | Add some glamour to your 9-5 with this full sleeved shirt. As this blouse has a fair amount of volume to it, make sure to bring shape back to your waist by tucking it in to pants or a skirt. The elegant high neck, paired with the timeless print, makes this an all year round staple buy too. Castaner Wedged Espadrilles View at Castaner RRP: $96 / £88 | Summer outfit ideas need appropriate footwear and no shoe says summer better than an espadrille. If you want to dress like Kate Middleton, then a pair of Castaner espadrille wedges should already be on your hit list. This cream pair will work for both casual and dressy occasions, making them super versatile.

4. Summer outfit idea: Shorts

Tailored shorts tend to be slightly longer than designs intended for the beach, making them the perfect option for warm days where you need to look smart too. Look for fastened shorts, with pleated front to help elongate your pins.

Madewell Harlow Tailored Shorts View at Madewell RRP: $78 / £78 | Shorts are one of those summer outfit ideas that can feel some people with dread, but it isn't all about Daisy Dukes when the sun shines. These longer line tailored shorts are perfect for pairing with a tucked-in, crisp white shirt for a city-ready look that's ideal for more relaxed office environments. H&M White Silk-Blend T-Shirt View at H&M RRP: $34.99 / £24.99 | With extra breathability, thanks to the silk blend, this white t-shirt will add a little affordable Quiet Luxury to those everyday summer outfit ideas. A white t-shirt is a capsule wardrobe basic and in this scenario is perfect for layering under a blazer or shirt to add a little extra polish to your final look. Birkenstock Milano Buckle Sandals View at Birkenstock RRP: $180 / £150 | Birkenstock clogs might be the current fashionista favorite, but we think you can't quite beat the classic buckled sandal. The Milano makes for an excellent shoe for smart casual outfit ideas in the summer, offering lots of support and bags of directional style, great for day-to-day wear.

5. Summer Outfit Idea: Jumpsuit

A jumpsuit makes for a brilliant summer outfit idea, thanks to its one-and-done aesthetic. As with pants, wider legs will keep you feeling cooler, but look for waist defining styles to keep your shape.