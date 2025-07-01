Jessica Alba's Wimbledon outfit is the most relatable A-lister look we've seen in a long time, here's how to recreate it

Blue and white is a classic summer combination, and Jessica Alba's sweet floral dress is one of the most relatable celebrity outfits we've seen in quite some time. When it comes to the best summer dresses, a midi length hemline, empire line cut, and puff sleeve is a game, set and match combination.

Wimbledon fashion serves as great inspiration for summer events and beyond, and Jessica Alba's easy dress and best white sneakers combination is one that we can see ourselves wearing on repeat. Completing her look with a pair of simple hoop earrings and a white mini bag covered in 3D appliqué flowers, this outfit encapsulates the season and the warm UK weather right now.

Bright and joyous, blue and white is a great pairing for warmer months and pairs well with other neutrals such as tan for a more polished finish. Featuring a deep V-neckline and under bust seam, the dress looked cool and floaty - ideal for what to wear in the heat.

Jessica Alba just showcased winning Wimbledon summer style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The plunging neckline might feel too daring for some, but this silhouette is universally flattering. The empire line creates a high sitting waist, which narrows your middle and frames the bust area for an hourglass silhouette. If you find a neckline too low on a dress, add a color-coordinating camisole underneath to create a higher neckline, without adding much bulk.

Completing her ensemble with a simple pair of white sneakers and a white Daisy handbag by Marc Jacobs, Jessica Alba nailed what to wear to Wimbledon, combining comfort and style with ease.

Jessica Alba attended Wimbledon with her daughter Honor, who looked equally gorgeous and summery in a floral skirt and matching top. The pair were snapped enjoying the Evian 'Mountain of Youth' VIP lounge at the SW19 sporting event.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Exact Match Marc Jacobs the Daisy Mini Dual Leather Bag $748 / £550 at Coggles Jessica posed with this cute summer-ready handbag that is covered in appliqué flowers. Named 'Daisy Mini', the bag is by American clothing designer Marc Jacobs. Vionic Winny Low Top Sneaker $140 / £108.68 at Nordstrom We couldn't spot any identifiable branding on Jessica's sneakers, but the Winny Low top will give a similar look and feel to Jessica's plain white pair. The more simple the white shoe, the more outfits it will go with. Argento Vivo Sterling Silver Argento Vivo Endless Hoops $58 / £43.44 at Nordstrom Who doesn't love a hoop earring? While not specifically part of this summer's 2025 jewelry trends, a hoop earring is pretty timeless and does have a distinctly 90s feel to it, which is back on the fashion map in a major way.

When it comes to building a summer capsule closet, forget a selection of great dresses at your peril. A simple empire silhouette is one of the most flattering out there, and a chic printed design can be easily dressed up or down, whatever your diary holds.

A one-and-done look, you can't not look put together in a printed midi and a pair of simple sneakers, which is why we're so pleased to see Jessica Alba flying the flag for easy summer style. This is an outfit anyone, of any size or age, can recreate and look and feel good in, and we highly encourage you to do so.