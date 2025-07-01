Jessica Alba's Wimbledon outfit is the most relatable A-lister look we've seen in a long time, here's how to recreate it

Jessica Alba's blue and white floral dress is the summer trend you can shop right now

Jessica Alba in a blue floral dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Blue and white is a classic summer combination, and Jessica Alba's sweet floral dress is one of the most relatable celebrity outfits we've seen in quite some time. When it comes to the best summer dresses, a midi length hemline, empire line cut, and puff sleeve is a game, set and match combination.

Wimbledon fashion serves as great inspiration for summer events and beyond, and Jessica Alba's easy dress and best white sneakers combination is one that we can see ourselves wearing on repeat. Completing her look with a pair of simple hoop earrings and a white mini bag covered in 3D appliqué flowers, this outfit encapsulates the season and the warm UK weather right now.

Bright and joyous, blue and white is a great pairing for warmer months and pairs well with other neutrals such as tan for a more polished finish. Featuring a deep V-neckline and under bust seam, the dress looked cool and floaty - ideal for what to wear in the heat.

Jessica Alba just showcased winning Wimbledon summer style

The plunging neckline might feel too daring for some, but this silhouette is universally flattering. The empire line creates a high sitting waist, which narrows your middle and frames the bust area for an hourglass silhouette. If you find a neckline too low on a dress, add a color-coordinating camisole underneath to create a higher neckline, without adding much bulk.

Completing her ensemble with a simple pair of white sneakers and a white Daisy handbag by Marc Jacobs, Jessica Alba nailed what to wear to Wimbledon, combining comfort and style with ease.

blue and white printed dress
CeCe
Floral Cotton Maxi Dress

With a gentle V-neckline, this fit and flare dress frames the upper torso before falling into a graceful A-line skirt. The short sleeve delivers upper arm coverage, while the midi length hem ensures this dress will work for all manner of summer moments.

blue and white print short dress
Boden
Mya Cotton Short Dress-Blue, Ornamental Floral

If you're looking for vacation outfit ideas, this ornamental floral dress in blue and white delivers a bust-flattering fit. The punchy blue hue will pair well with tan sandals, while the shorter skirt makes this a great option for warm weather days.

blue and white floral dress
RIXO ⋆
Corrine - Tulip Fields Cornflower Blue

A favorite of the London fashion set, Rixo is known for its exceptional dresses, and this empire line, bias cut design does not disappoint. From the swishy skirt to the gently puffed sleeves, this summery dress is a style winner.

blue and white print floral dress
Crew Clothing
Kiki Button Jersey Dress in Blue Print

For an easy fit, this jersey design will serve you well. While we often lean into linens and cottons for their breathability in the height of summer, a short-sleeved, knee-length jersey dress will deliver comfort thanks to the stretchy fabric.

blue and white printed empire line dress
ME+EM
Cheesecloth Tulip Print Midi Dress

Crafted from cheesecloth for breathability, Me+Em has become a real celeb favorite, and this blue and white design offers a deep V-neck and an elbow-length sleeve for extra coverage. The full skirt makes this a feminine design.

blue and white print maxi dress
Farm Rio
Garden Tiles Cotton Shirt Dress

If you're looking for standout prints, few do it better than Farm Rio and this 'garden tiles' design is a great option if you're still on the hunt for what to wear to a wedding. Despite having a white base, there is enough blue in the print to make this suitable for nuptials.

Jessica Alba attended Wimbledon with her daughter Honor, who looked equally gorgeous and summery in a floral skirt and matching top. The pair were snapped enjoying the Evian 'Mountain of Youth' VIP lounge at the SW19 sporting event.

Marc Jacobs white leather mini bag with top handle and white applique flowersExact Match
Marc Jacobs the Daisy Mini Dual Leather Bag

Jessica posed with this cute summer-ready handbag that is covered in appliqué flowers. Named 'Daisy Mini', the bag is by American clothing designer Marc Jacobs.

white trainers
Vionic
Winny Low Top Sneaker

We couldn't spot any identifiable branding on Jessica's sneakers, but the Winny Low top will give a similar look and feel to Jessica's plain white pair. The more simple the white shoe, the more outfits it will go with.

hoop earrings
Argento Vivo Sterling Silver
Argento Vivo Endless Hoops

Who doesn't love a hoop earring? While not specifically part of this summer's 2025 jewelry trends, a hoop earring is pretty timeless and does have a distinctly 90s feel to it, which is back on the fashion map in a major way.

When it comes to building a summer capsule closet, forget a selection of great dresses at your peril. A simple empire silhouette is one of the most flattering out there, and a chic printed design can be easily dressed up or down, whatever your diary holds.

A one-and-done look, you can't not look put together in a printed midi and a pair of simple sneakers, which is why we're so pleased to see Jessica Alba flying the flag for easy summer style. This is an outfit anyone, of any size or age, can recreate and look and feel good in, and we highly encourage you to do so.

