Out of heatwave outfit ideas? Zara Tindall's white Broderie Anglaise dress is the versatile style we're copying

Heatwave dressing can be a challenge and I personally just want something easy to throw on that looks presentable without me having to really do any "styling" per say. Dresses are an easy item to wear in the heat and Zara Tindall's white Broderie Anglaise one is so timeless that it's still inspiring my summer wardrobe to this day.

The King's niece stepped out in this mini-length design for a Magic Millions Polo event in 2017 in the height of Australia's summer. It was by Zimmerman and was made from breezy, embroidered cotton with a mandarin collar and bell skirt.

Nowadays Zara would probably pick a midi-length frock over a mini but regardless of which length you prefer, there's no denying that this style is versatile. Cotton is such a breathable fabric for hot weather and it doesn't crease as easily as linen if that's something that bothers you (it can often annoy me!)

(Image credit: Photo by Jason O'Brien/Getty Images)

Shop Broderie Anglaise Dresses

Phase Eight Aletta White Broderie Shirt Midi Dress £149 at Phase Eight Falling to an elegant midi length, with short sleeves and a V-neckline, this Broderie Anglaise dress is the perfect summer piece. You could style it with espadrilles and a raffia bag or white sandals and a crossbody to suit different occasions. M&S White Linen Rich Broderie Midi Shirt Dress £60 at M&S Crafted from a linen-cotton blend, this shirt dress features intricate broderie embroidery. There's a flattering belted waist and a midi-length skirt and the sleeveless design is ideal for hot weather. A floral collared neckline is a chic, smart addition. H&M White Broderie Anglaise Shirt Dress £64.99 at H&M Made from 100% cotton for a breathable feel, this dress is V-neck, with buttons running down the front and wide, elbow-length raglan sleeves. There are princess seams on the front and back and a twisted tassel belt at the waist. Scalloped detailing makes it feel extra feminine.

Shop More White Dresses For Summer

ME+EM White Cotton Midi Shirt Dress £225 at ME+EM This white midi dress is crafted from lightweight cotton seersucker and is cut to a shirt-style silhouette. Buttoned flap pockets add a utilitarian edge and there's a gorgeous frilled hem too. Pair with accessories as bright or as neutral as you like and you know it'll complement them. Mango White Boat-Neck Ruched Dress £55.99 at Mango Made from cotton with a hint of elastane for stretch, this white dress is about as classic as it gets and this makes it such a great wardrobe basic for summer. It's midi-length and has a streamlined A-line skirt with a pretty boat neckline. Boden Lorna White Trim Double Cloth Dress £119 at Boden You can get this dress in different lengths as well as several other colours. It's designed with a deep V-neckline, a defined waistband for shaping and pockets at the sides. It's fit-and-flare and you could easily dress this up or down with different shoes and bags.

She went for a short-sleeved option, though there are so many gorgeous long-sleeved or sleeveless Broderie Anglaise designs out there for the 2026 season if you want more or less coverage. The Broderie Anglaise cut-outs on Zara's dress immediately took what was a very simple white dress into something that looked a lot more special.

This style gives a vintage edge and the intricacy of the cut-outs elevates an overall design and makes it feel more formal. Zara Tindall could easily have dressed this outfit up even more, adding court shoe heels and a matching clutch for a sense of cohesion.

I think espadrille wedges or white trainers would also look amazing for a smart-casual look and the beauty of a dress like this is just how versatile it is. If you're someone who loves vibrant accessories then you can pair whichever colours you want with a white dress, knowing that it will always complement them.

(Image credit: Photo by Jason O'Brien/Getty Images)

Alternatively, go for neutral or metallic shoes and handbags and you'll accentuate the minimalist elegance of the frock. For the Magic Millions event, Zara went for a burgundy clutch bag and tan lattice-strap flat sandals for a touch of contrast.

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If she was going to wear a Broderie Anglaise for 2026 I'd imagine she'd opt for wedges like the ones she wore to a polo match last June, one of her favourite Aspinal Lottie bags and perhaps a straw hat. Even though Zara's fashion choices have evolved over the years, she's always loved timeless styles and her white dress is a testament to this.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Although the colour means it's probably not going to work as a summer wedding guest dress, a white Broderie Anglaise piece would be perfect for heatwave BBQs, visiting friends and family or even just relaxing at home when you want to feel put-together. The looser the silhouette the more comfortable and casual the overall dress will usually be.

For a smarter feel, go for something with a little more structure, or a dress with a waist belt that can be removed, allowing you to adjust the fit.