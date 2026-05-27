Kate Middleton's floaty midi dress and espadrilles are a chic heatwave combination you don’t have to think about

The last thing I want to do right now is spend ages agonising over what to wear in the heat and the Princess of Wales has a breezy, elegant combination that works for these incredibly sunny days. You can't go wrong with a floaty frock and espadrilles and Kate's lilac midi and wedges are one of my favourite pairings.

She wore these pieces for a day of engagements in Cambridgeshire in June 2021 and she looked put-together whilst still being comfortable. The dress was an old favourite from British clothing brand LK Bennett and it had short sleeves that covered Kate's shoulders but had a flowy shape.

The skirt was also floaty and you can tell from the movement and drape of the fabric that it was light and airy. Adding to the summery feel was the soft colour palette.

(Image credit: Photo by Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Shop Floaty Dresses

Whistles Dashed Leopard Midi Dress £49 (was £129) at Whistles Crafted from responsibly-sourced viscose, this dress has a relaxed fit and midi-length skirt. It's got comfortable smocking at the waist and delicate buttons too, as well as a lilac leopard print design. Pair with espadrilles for a Kate-esque look or slip on with flat sandals. RIXO Ariel Midi Dress in Tulip Fields £295 at Rixo This would make a gorgeous summer wedding guest dress and it's got a tulip print in pastel tones. The blooms complement the floaty fabric and the ruffled hem adds another level of elegance. It's partly lined and is made from crepe de chine. Wallis Lilac Abstract Print Midi Dress £24 (was £60) at Karen Millen The abstract pattern on this lilac dress reminds me of the Princess of Wales's frock and it's got a high-low hemline and flowy balloon sleeves. The waist is cinched in for added shaping and the tie neck detail adds some contrast and means you could easily wear this with black accessories.

Shop Kate's Espadrilles

Exact Match Castañer Carina Suede Wedge Espadrilles £145 at Selfridges The Princess of Wales has worn her Carina 80 Suede Wedge Espadrilles to so many different events, including to the Chelsea Flower Show. She tends to style them with floaty dresses but you could also pair these wedges with jeans, trousers or shorts. Boden Cassie Flat Espadrilles £79 at Boden If you love the idea of adding espadrilles to your summer wardrobe but aren't a fan of heels, then these flat shoes make a comfy alternative. They feature the classic jute sole and chocolate-brown suede uppers and laces. Exact Match Penelope Chilver Sand Espadrilles £149 at Penelope Chilvers Duchess Sophie owns these sand-toned espadrilles and they're crafted in Spain and they have a jute sole and suede uppers. They are secured with a buckled ankle strap rather than ties and they come in multiple other colours.

Lilac, peachy orange and blue confetti-style patterns created an almost watercolour effect and the Princess of Wales also owns this dress in raspberry pink. Delicate pastel tones are perfect for the season and they look stunning with white or tan accessories, making them actually quite easy to style.

Patterned summer dresses also feel a little more fun and intricate compared to plain designs, even if the silhouettes are utterly timeless or the fabric is quite casual.

The future Queen's frock could work as a summer wedding guest dress with heels and a clutch, but she chose to go for something more low-key and comfy in Cambridgeshire. Kate stepped out for Cambridgeshire County Day at Newmarket Racecourse in her trusty Castañer's Carina 80 Suede Wedge Espadrilles in 'toast'.

(Image credit: Photo by Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She even managed to kick a football in these shoes, so you know that they're one of her most comfortable shoe options. Wedges are a lovely alternative to heels and give you that extra bit of elevation with more stability than you get with stilettos.

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However, flat espadrilles or espadrille sandals are also fabulous. The woven jute soles add a beachy edge that complements a floaty midi dress perfectly and if you wanted to accentuate this even more, consider wearing a raffia bag to match.

The Princess of Wales didn't have a handbag with her at the County Day, but she paired the pink version of this dress with a deep red crossbody bag before to tie in with the shades in her clothing. This was her outfit of choice for a day at the polo with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis in 2019 - again worn with her tan wedges.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

This combination of a floaty patterned dress and espadrilles is clearly a summer go-to for Kate in her private life as well as when she's undertaking engagements. It's simple to dress down or up depending on the designs you choose, how you accessorise and if you go for flats or wedges.

Fabrics like cotton and linen will always look more casual than silk, though all are breathable. The key to nailing Kate's combination is selecting a dress with a similar, floaty silhouette with plenty of drape to it to achieve a breezy, chic look.