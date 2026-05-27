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Kate Middleton's floaty midi dress and espadrilles are a chic heatwave combination you don’t have to think about

She's an expert at dressing elegantly in hot weather and this pairing works for everything from BBQs at home to summer weddings

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Catherine, Princess of Wales attends Cambridgeshire County Day at Newmarket Racecourse
(Image credit: Photo by Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
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The last thing I want to do right now is spend ages agonising over what to wear in the heat and the Princess of Wales has a breezy, elegant combination that works for these incredibly sunny days. You can't go wrong with a floaty frock and espadrilles and Kate's lilac midi and wedges are one of my favourite pairings.

She wore these pieces for a day of engagements in Cambridgeshire in June 2021 and she looked put-together whilst still being comfortable. The dress was an old favourite from British clothing brand LK Bennett and it had short sleeves that covered Kate's shoulders but had a flowy shape.

The skirt was also floaty and you can tell from the movement and drape of the fabric that it was light and airy. Adding to the summery feel was the soft colour palette.

Catherine, Princess of Wales walks as she attends Cambridgeshire County Day at Newmarket Racecourse

(Image credit: Photo by Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

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Shop Kate's Espadrilles

Lilac, peachy orange and blue confetti-style patterns created an almost watercolour effect and the Princess of Wales also owns this dress in raspberry pink. Delicate pastel tones are perfect for the season and they look stunning with white or tan accessories, making them actually quite easy to style.

Patterned summer dresses also feel a little more fun and intricate compared to plain designs, even if the silhouettes are utterly timeless or the fabric is quite casual.

The future Queen's frock could work as a summer wedding guest dress with heels and a clutch, but she chose to go for something more low-key and comfy in Cambridgeshire. Kate stepped out for Cambridgeshire County Day at Newmarket Racecourse in her trusty Castañer's Carina 80 Suede Wedge Espadrilles in 'toast'.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends Cambridgeshire County Day at Newmarket Racecourse during an official visit to Cambridgeshire on June 23, 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She even managed to kick a football in these shoes, so you know that they're one of her most comfortable shoe options. Wedges are a lovely alternative to heels and give you that extra bit of elevation with more stability than you get with stilettos.

However, flat espadrilles or espadrille sandals are also fabulous. The woven jute soles add a beachy edge that complements a floaty midi dress perfectly and if you wanted to accentuate this even more, consider wearing a raffia bag to match.

The Princess of Wales didn't have a handbag with her at the County Day, but she paired the pink version of this dress with a deep red crossbody bag before to tie in with the shades in her clothing. This was her outfit of choice for a day at the polo with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis in 2019 - again worn with her tan wedges.

Catherine, Princess of Wales holds Prince Louis as they attend The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

This combination of a floaty patterned dress and espadrilles is clearly a summer go-to for Kate in her private life as well as when she's undertaking engagements. It's simple to dress down or up depending on the designs you choose, how you accessorise and if you go for flats or wedges.

Fabrics like cotton and linen will always look more casual than silk, though all are breathable. The key to nailing Kate's combination is selecting a dress with a similar, floaty silhouette with plenty of drape to it to achieve a breezy, chic look.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

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