Helen Skelton's polka dot dress with floaty sleeves is the chic occasionwear piece your wardrobe is missing

Helen Skelton is regularly topping our best dressed lists, and when it comes to what to wear to a wedding or other elevated occasions this summer, we're once again turning to the TV presenter for inspiration. Snapped last week at a JD Williams event, celebrating midlife fashion, and taking part in a panel discussion for the brand, alongside the likes of Gok Wan, Helen looked radiant in a monochromatic, polka dot dress.

The pretty midi design featured a just-above-the-elbow length sleeve that had a relaxed fit and offered the perfect amount of arm coverage for summer party season. The higher cut waist elongated her silhouette and nipped in at the star's smallest part for a figure-loving fit. The dress, which is machine washable, uses front dart detailing to highlight curves.

The easy dress looked so elegant on Helen, who partook in the JD Williams panel discussion on body confidence and midlife style, something the brand champions. And the evening was a celebration of the launch of its latest campaign, 'We See You'.

Helen Skelton looks elegant in polka dots

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Helen Skelton's polka dot dress and other JD Williams dresses with sleeves

Exact match JD Williams Mono Spot Print Cinched Waist Dress £44 at JD Williams Available in sizes 8-32, yes, you read that correctly. This might be one of the most size-inclusive ready-to-wear occasion dresses on the market. The pretty, floaty sleeve adds just the right amount of upper arm coverage, but feels intentional. The higher waistline ensures an elongated torso, while the polka dot design is bang on-trend. JD Williams Spot Print Mesh Midi Dress £38 at JD Williams Offering a mesh sleeve for that 'peek-a-boo' sheer finish, this V-neckline is ideal for fuller busts. The midi length helps to keep this dress elevated, and it's a great option for summer weddings or what to wear to the races or even Wimbledon later in the summer. The navy and white combination feels bright and light for the months ahead. JD Williams Blue Stripe Shirred Puff Sleeve Dress £42 at JD Williams Ticking off another big summer style, stripes are really having a moment in the warm weather and this A-line silhouette that starts from high up on the waist offers a figure-skimming fit. The puffed sleeve offers both cover and elegance, while the gentle elastication at the waist offers a comfortable fit. This dress can be dressed up or down.

Shop more polka dot dresses

Nobody's Child Black Polka Dot Marley Maxi Dress £130 at Nobody's Child Polka dots are one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2026 and you will see many iterations of the trend across the internet. This is just one of several takes Nobody's Child has on offer, but it delivers a similar look and feel to Helen's dress, with a much more slimmer-fitted silhouette. The tiered style adds lots of movement for dancefloors too. Albaray Albaray Spot Print Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, Black £88 at John Lewis If you want a fit and flare silhouette, this flattering Albaray design should be on your shopping list. With a smaller repeat pattern, flattering waisted cut and a bust-friendly, V-neck design, this light and airy piece is perfect for warm weather fun. The fuller skirt helps to nip in waists too. Team with metallic or monochromatic sandals or heels. Love Sunshine Black Polka Dot Print Midaxi Shirt Dress £30 at Debenhams A shirt dress never goes out of style and this fashion steal from Debenhams is delivering on the trend for just £30. The self-tie fabric belt can also be replaced with a leather iteration for a more elevated and customised finish. A timeless print in a forever cut, what's not to love about this spotty design?

Discussing how our bodies change throughout our lives, but particularly in the period that JD Williams refers to as 'midlife', Helen, alongside other panel members, was there to discuss findings from JD Williams' latest survey, in which they asked 2000 midlife women about their changing bodies and how well catered for they felt in the fashion sphere.

Talking about her own self-image, Helen discussed the importance of being honest about how the TV-perfect looks are created with a host of helpers, including hair, make-up and stylists, and it isn't 'real-life'. "I very rarely end up wearing something that I would pick", the morning TV star confesses, as she explains how her stylist, Alex, essentially hands her what to wear, and she just trusts her. But "not everybody has a stylist... but that is the space that JD Williams operates, they are the friend that's not going to let you go out there in something that doesn't make you look great." At JD Williams, Helen continues to explain, they've "thought about the elasticated waist, they've thought about the extra buttons, a God send."

The team at JD Williams use both the survey details, interactions and feedback from customers and its incredible 3D scanner to really design clothing for midlife women, looking at their 'pain points' and how best to fit them, whilst also paying attention to current trends. And that's how you end up with a super flattering dress like Helen's polka dot number. It fits current trends but quietly does everything we need it to do, too.