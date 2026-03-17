Cat Deeley's polka dot, high street, two-piece is an easy and elegant way to inject this trending spring print into your wardrobe

With the look of a dress, but sold as a top and skirt, you can get the best fit for your shape

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Asset ID: 16777901i &#039;This Morning&#039; TV show, London, UK Cat Deeley, Ben Shephard By: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
(Image credit: By: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
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Dressing according to the weather, Cat Deeley presented ITV's This Morning show in a spring-ready polka dot two-piece. Sharing a snap of her outfit before the show on Instagram stories, the presenter revealed that her look was in fact a co-ord and not a dress as it appeared.

Cat's pretty polka dot look comprised of a Zara high-neck blouse, with an attached scarf and a Zara flared, silky midi skirt. The stylish star teamed her outfit with a pair of black, heeled boots from LK Bennett and a gold chain belt from Dehanche, which gave the overall look a 70s-inspired feel.

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Ben Shepard and Cat Deeley on ITV This Morning

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Get the look

Cat Deeley is regularly a source for style inspiration, and the much-loved TV presenter delivered again earlier today with her spotty look. Quite the trendsetter, Cat Deeley recently launched a collection with FRASERS (formerly House of Fraser) and the ITV This Morning presenter's polka dot look feels very true to her elegant style signature.

Speaking to womanandhome.com just a couple of weeks ago, Cat explained that she styles herself on This Morning, keeping the weather, her mood and the tasks for the show in mind when pulling together her look for the day, and this chic two-piece certainly felt appropriate for the blossoming spring.

Wear together for a dress-like look, or as separates with other monochromatic pieces, Cat Deeley proves that a versatile two-piece is still a spring capsule wardrobe hero, easy to update and seamless to pull together. What more could we want?

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

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