Cat Deeley's polka dot, high street, two-piece is an easy and elegant way to inject this trending spring print into your wardrobe
With the look of a dress, but sold as a top and skirt, you can get the best fit for your shape
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Dressing according to the weather, Cat Deeley presented ITV's This Morning show in a spring-ready polka dot two-piece. Sharing a snap of her outfit before the show on Instagram stories, the presenter revealed that her look was in fact a co-ord and not a dress as it appeared.
Cat's pretty polka dot look comprised of a Zara high-neck blouse, with an attached scarf and a Zara flared, silky midi skirt. The stylish star teamed her outfit with a pair of black, heeled boots from LK Bennett and a gold chain belt from Dehanche, which gave the overall look a 70s-inspired feel.
The on-trend ensemble was not Cat's foray into polka dots in the last few weeks, as she stepped out in a silk spotty shirt from British clothing brand Boden several days ago. The timeless print is always a winner in warmer weather, and the white base of her outfit helped to usher in sunnier climes.Article continues below
Cat Deeley steps out in trending polka dots
Get the look
Exact match
An A-line midi skirt in a silky fabric offers a lighter change for warmer weather. While you can pair the skirt with its matching top, it will work equally well with a plain cotton t-shirt in white or black to accent the spotty print. A chic alternative to trending polka dot jeans.
Exact match
A blouse silhouette complete with a scarf-style neckline ups the ante on this simple polka dot top. Worn with the skirt, it gives a dress-like appearance, but it would work just as well with your favourite skinny jeans, or as part of a jeans and a blazer ensemble.
Chain belts are one of this season's chicest accessories and offer an easy and instant style update to top and skirt outfits. Cat uses her chain belt to add a further retro feel to her floaty outfit, as well as highlighting her waist to create a more hourglass silhouette, even with softer fabrics.
Cat is regularly spotted in her LK Bennett heeled boots, and these Dune London ones have a similar look and feel. With a lower, slightly chunkier heel for extra comfort and ease, the best knee-high boots never go out of style, and the pointed toe helps to elongate legs.
While polka dot prints often have a darker base with a white spot, Cat's white base with a dark dotty print feels like a contemporary spin on a classic, and this white silk blouse gives a nod to the updated aesthetic. Team with black trousers, jeans or into a skirt waistband.
Combining two seasonal trends in one, this chic slip skirt from Nobody's Child features both polka dots and an elegant lace trim for an elevated and directional finish. Dress it up with a silky blouse or top, or keep it more casual by pairing it with a t-shirt, spring jacket and your best white trainers.
Cat Deeley is regularly a source for style inspiration, and the much-loved TV presenter delivered again earlier today with her spotty look. Quite the trendsetter, Cat Deeley recently launched a collection with FRASERS (formerly House of Fraser) and the ITV This Morning presenter's polka dot look feels very true to her elegant style signature.
Speaking to womanandhome.com just a couple of weeks ago, Cat explained that she styles herself on This Morning, keeping the weather, her mood and the tasks for the show in mind when pulling together her look for the day, and this chic two-piece certainly felt appropriate for the blossoming spring.
Wear together for a dress-like look, or as separates with other monochromatic pieces, Cat Deeley proves that a versatile two-piece is still a spring capsule wardrobe hero, easy to update and seamless to pull together. What more could we want?
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Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
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