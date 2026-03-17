Cat Deeley's polka dot, high street, two-piece is an easy and elegant way to inject this trending spring print into your wardrobe

Dressing according to the weather, Cat Deeley presented ITV's This Morning show in a spring-ready polka dot two-piece. Sharing a snap of her outfit before the show on Instagram stories, the presenter revealed that her look was in fact a co-ord and not a dress as it appeared.

Cat's pretty polka dot look comprised of a Zara high-neck blouse, with an attached scarf and a Zara flared, silky midi skirt. The stylish star teamed her outfit with a pair of black, heeled boots from LK Bennett and a gold chain belt from Dehanche, which gave the overall look a 70s-inspired feel.

The on-trend ensemble was not Cat's foray into polka dots in the last few weeks, as she stepped out in a silk spotty shirt from British clothing brand Boden several days ago. The timeless print is always a winner in warmer weather, and the white base of her outfit helped to usher in sunnier climes.

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Cat Deeley steps out in trending polka dots

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Get the look

Cat Deeley is regularly a source for style inspiration, and the much-loved TV presenter delivered again earlier today with her spotty look. Quite the trendsetter, Cat Deeley recently launched a collection with FRASERS (formerly House of Fraser) and the ITV This Morning presenter's polka dot look feels very true to her elegant style signature.

Speaking to womanandhome.com just a couple of weeks ago, Cat explained that she styles herself on This Morning, keeping the weather, her mood and the tasks for the show in mind when pulling together her look for the day, and this chic two-piece certainly felt appropriate for the blossoming spring.

Wear together for a dress-like look, or as separates with other monochromatic pieces, Cat Deeley proves that a versatile two-piece is still a spring capsule wardrobe hero, easy to update and seamless to pull together. What more could we want?