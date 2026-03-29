Polka dot is the print of the season, and Jo Good just showed us all how it's done in a gorgeous Boden design
The star wowed in her spotty piece while presenting earlier this week
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When it comes to spring/summer fashion trends for 2026 there are plenty of hero prints to choose from, but right now the much-loved polka dot is taking centre stage. Spots always look chic in spring, but this season has seen everything from dresses and blouses to handbags and shoes covered in the playful dots.
Jo Good has clearly taken notice, as the star presented a segment on 'This Morning' talking all about the spotty trend earlier this week, and did so wearing a beautiful dotted design by British clothing brand Boden. Looking incredible in a white and brown shirt dress, it's one of those spring capsule wardrobe heroes you'll wear on repeat.
The belted design is a great choice for what to wear to a wedding or summer party this season, but it could also be given a casual spin with white trainers and a denim jacket for dressed-down weekends, or worn with loafers for your 9-5. You can find the very same dress, as well as some of Jo's picks, and other hero buys from the high street below.Article continues below
Shop the Dress
Exact Match
The combination of a wide belted waist and a floaty pleated skirt makes this dress universally flattering, and the 100% cotton fabric will feel dreamy to wear. There are only a handful of sizes left, so don't hang around too long.
Shop More Polka Dots
This patterned shirt has a similar colourway to Jo's outfit, and it will pep up your old barrel-leg jeans or a floaty skirt in the chicest way.
A cleverly placed twist at the front of this one makes it one of the most stylish dresses for hiding a tummy while showing off the timeless trend.
Give this pretty aesthetic a more casual vibe by opting for dotty denim. Add a plain white t-shirt and comfy flats, and you'll be all set for the weekend.
There are endless options on the high street right now, so you really are spoilt for choice when it comes to finding dotted designs. Try a classic black and white pattern for a timeless feel, or take notes from Jo and add a contemporary spin with a warm brown colourway for a new season twist.
However you wear them, polka dots really don't ever go out of style, so invest in a piece now, and you will get an endless amount of wardrobe mileage from it for seasons to come.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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