Polka dot is the print of the season, and Jo Good just showed us all how it's done in a gorgeous Boden design

When it comes to spring/summer fashion trends for 2026 there are plenty of hero prints to choose from, but right now the much-loved polka dot is taking centre stage. Spots always look chic in spring, but this season has seen everything from dresses and blouses to handbags and shoes covered in the playful dots.

Jo Good has clearly taken notice, as the star presented a segment on 'This Morning' talking all about the spotty trend earlier this week, and did so wearing a beautiful dotted design by British clothing brand Boden. Looking incredible in a white and brown shirt dress, it's one of those spring capsule wardrobe heroes you'll wear on repeat.

The belted design is a great choice for what to wear to a wedding or summer party this season, but it could also be given a casual spin with white trainers and a denim jacket for dressed-down weekends, or worn with loafers for your 9-5. You can find the very same dress, as well as some of Jo's picks, and other hero buys from the high street below.

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Shop the Dress

Exact Match Boden Arabella Cotton Maxi Dress £139 at Boden The combination of a wide belted waist and a floaty pleated skirt makes this dress universally flattering, and the 100% cotton fabric will feel dreamy to wear. There are only a handful of sizes left, so don't hang around too long.

Shop More Polka Dots

There are endless options on the high street right now, so you really are spoilt for choice when it comes to finding dotted designs. Try a classic black and white pattern for a timeless feel, or take notes from Jo and add a contemporary spin with a warm brown colourway for a new season twist.

However you wear them, polka dots really don't ever go out of style, so invest in a piece now, and you will get an endless amount of wardrobe mileage from it for seasons to come.