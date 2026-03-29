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Polka dot is the print of the season, and Jo Good just showed us all how it's done in a gorgeous Boden design

The star wowed in her spotty piece while presenting earlier this week

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When it comes to spring/summer fashion trends for 2026 there are plenty of hero prints to choose from, but right now the much-loved polka dot is taking centre stage. Spots always look chic in spring, but this season has seen everything from dresses and blouses to handbags and shoes covered in the playful dots.

Jo Good has clearly taken notice, as the star presented a segment on 'This Morning' talking all about the spotty trend earlier this week, and did so wearing a beautiful dotted design by British clothing brand Boden. Looking incredible in a white and brown shirt dress, it's one of those spring capsule wardrobe heroes you'll wear on repeat.

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JO GOOD WEARING A POLKA DOT DRESS

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

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There are endless options on the high street right now, so you really are spoilt for choice when it comes to finding dotted designs. Try a classic black and white pattern for a timeless feel, or take notes from Jo and add a contemporary spin with a warm brown colourway for a new season twist.

However you wear them, polka dots really don't ever go out of style, so invest in a piece now, and you will get an endless amount of wardrobe mileage from it for seasons to come.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

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