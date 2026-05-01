Clodagh McKenna backs polka dots as the print that can work for any occasion this summer

It’s not just amazing dishes that Clodagh McKenna is serving up. These days, the TV chef is catching our attention with her chic holiday style. Having shared several chic outfits on her Instagram from her recent trip, we've been keenly keeping notes of the star's top summer buys.

Clodagh's latest playful polka dot look is one of those perfect summer styles that is both very timely and a classic monochromatic print that you can love for years to come. The This Morning chef shared a carousel of photos from her recent trip to Puglia with husband Harry Herbert, including a stylish spotty two piece from none other than British clothing brand Boden.

Polka dots are having a serious style moment right now. Although this classic print is regularly in vogue at this time of the year, the dotty design was highlighted as one to watch as part of the latest spring/summer fashion trends for 2026. Spotted on the catwalks (literally), Clodagh's cheerful polka dot jacket and matching trousers were not only chic on holiday, but are a great alternative to summer wedding guest dresses this year too.

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Boden has truly gone dotty for polka prints this season - alongside the classic suit jacket and trousers, you can also snap up shorts, a waistcoat and a midi skirt in the same print for a plethora of mix and match options.

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While this bold print may look tricky, it’s actually surprisingly easy to wear with your spring capsule wardrobe. If head-to-toe spots are too much for you or you want to break up the pattern, try wearing the suit jacket open with a plain, silky tee or camisole underneath to create a new focal point.

Each piece can, of course, also be worn separately. The collarless jacket will immediately elevate the classic jeans and a blazer combination. Thanks to the fitted style and cropped waist, this jacket is an excellent option to pair with your favourite barrel leg jeans, as it will help keep your proportions balanced. Equally, the trousers will look chic with a simple crew neck tee in black or navy and a pair of your most comfortable sandals. A versatile print, polka dots will work for almost any occasion - style the jacket with your everyday work trousers for a fresh summer work outfit idea.

Thanks to the cool linen fabric, the trousers from this suit are an excellent suitcase addition if you want to make them work twice as hard - team with a loose colour block top for a chic holiday outfit idea. Finish your look with a pair of sunnies and you're ready for whatever occasion you choose to add a dash of dots to.