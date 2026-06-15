Fearne Cotton’s chunky Sambas are the easy, elevated trainers to rely on in wet summer weather

Just like the rest of us, Fearne Cotton can’t get enough of her adidas Sambas. She has been seen wearing the iconic trainers repeatedly over the years, with everything from classic jeans and t-shirt outfits to chic floral dresses, too – and, as well as sporting the classic OG Samba shoe, she’s got another pair that we think one-ups the original design.

Last week, Fearne was seen arriving at BBC Radio Studios in a pair of adidas platform Samba shoes, and the chunky sole created a platform style that brings a fashion-forward edge to the much-loved trainer silhouette.

They were the perfect choice of shoe to wear alongside her comfy, casual outfit, which, like her trainers, blended a laid-back feel with a subtle, sophisticated twist. Styling the ultimate comfort staple of slim-fitting joggers, Fearne introduced a more sophisticated finish to her look thanks to a red knit jumper and tailored coat, while her sporty socks lent into her colour palette of choice, thanks to their red and black stripes.

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images)

Fearne’s platform Sambas are a great addition to summer capsule wardrobes. Classic yet elevated, they feature everything we love about adidas trainers. With their sleek, low profile and famous three-stripe design, they have the benefit of adding subtle inches to your height for a polished feel.

Especially with the warm, overcast and drizzly weather currently dominating our summer, a great pair of trainers is a great choice if you're wondering ‘what should I wear today’ in this changeable climate. As Fearne proves, they’re the perfect style to wear with the most casual of outfits, as they pair effortlessly with athleisure wear, but they’re just as at home when styled with jeans, tailored trousers and the best summer dresses, too.

It’s not just Fearne’s choice of trainers that makes her outfit, but also her timeless colour palette. Alongside the sleek black of her joggers, coat and trainers, the trending pops of fire engine red feel so intentional and pulled together, especially thanks to her subtle red trimmed socks too. Actioning the three-colour rule, Fearne proves that when it comes to putting together an outfit, sometimes simple and purposeful really is best.