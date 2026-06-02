Sorry, Sambas - Amal Clooney confirms Stan Smiths are the most classic Adidas trainers

We're much more used to seeing Amal Clooney either suited and booted in professional mode, or dressed to the nines on the red carpet, which is why we get so excited when we see her wearing jeans or trainers.

She was pictured in Los Angeles back in 2023, wearing the perfect smart casual outfit. Not only is it a versatile combination that would work for any plans, but it might also help you decide what to wear while the weather is so confusing.

She paired a cream rib-knit midi dress by Stella McCartney with arguably the most classic trainers of all, the adidas Stan Smith. Before the Samba and the Tokyo, the Stan Smith was the style we were all obsessed with. They made it to our tried and tested shortlist of the best white trainers here at woman&home, and I own at least three pairs myself. They were actually out of stock at adidas for a while, but the good news is they're back, and selling fast, so don't wait too long if you're planning on trying a pair.

(Image credit: LESE/Head To Toe Celebrities / BACKGRID)

Shop Amal's trainers

Exact match adidas Stan Smith Trainers £90 at adidas These are the exact trainers Amal is wearing, featuring the contrast navy heel. The perforated three-stripe design is instantly recognisable, and they're such a perfect middle ground between a simple canvas plimsoll like the Superga and a chunkier trainer. They'll work with everything in your summer capsule wardrobe, and I promise you they're the comfiest trainers I've ever worn.

Get the look

Amal certainly isn't the only famous fan of Stan Smiths. Meghan Markle, Julianne Moore, Reese Witherspoon and Natalie Portman all swear by the classic adidas style, and you can rest assured it's a silhouette that will never be too far from the trainer trends.

When it's rainy, your summer sandals and ballet flats go out the window, and some leather trainers like Amal's really come into their own. They're smart enough to wear to the office, and can be teamed with any style of jeans or midi dress for the weekend as well.