When it comes to everyday outfits, we want to look put together but still feel comfortable and relaxed. And while jeans are often the default position, Sara Cox just demonstrated a smart casual outfit formula that's worth investigating for summer workwear.

Appearing on This Morning, she wore wide-leg tailored trousers in a bold, green hue with the mint-hued Grace top by Hayley Menzies. A more casual, summer-ready alternative to a crisp white shirt, the short-sleeved blouse looked cool and elegant with her trousers – but it was Sara’s choice of shoe that solidified her outfit as the perfect blend of comfort and style.

To finish off her outfit, she slipped into a pair of Nike’s vomero 5 oatmeal sneakers. With their sporty look, you might think that trainers like this are reserved only for off-duty wear, but Sara proves they can accompany more elevated outfits to introduce a casual flair too, as their sleek shape sits nicely alongside her smart, tailored bottoms and their wide hem.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)