Sara Cox’s tailoring and trainers combination proves comfort-first styling never fails to look chic
Her sporty Nike trainers brought a casual spin to her sophisticated, office-ready outfit
When it comes to everyday outfits, we want to look put together but still feel comfortable and relaxed. And while jeans are often the default position, Sara Cox just demonstrated a smart casual outfit formula that's worth investigating for summer workwear.
Appearing on This Morning, she wore wide-leg tailored trousers in a bold, green hue with the mint-hued Grace top by Hayley Menzies. A more casual, summer-ready alternative to a crisp white shirt, the short-sleeved blouse looked cool and elegant with her trousers – but it was Sara’s choice of shoe that solidified her outfit as the perfect blend of comfort and style.
To finish off her outfit, she slipped into a pair of Nike’s vomero 5 oatmeal sneakers. With their sporty look, you might think that trainers like this are reserved only for off-duty wear, but Sara proves they can accompany more elevated outfits to introduce a casual flair too, as their sleek shape sits nicely alongside her smart, tailored bottoms and their wide hem.
EXACT MATCH
Sara's Nike trainers in light beige are just as versatile as the best white trainers but can be a little more forgiving when it comes to scuffs and stains. Mesh panelling leans into a sporty look, as does the signature Nike Swoosh logo - and you get added comfort from the design's cushioned midsoles.
EXACT MATCH
With its loose fit and breezy lace inserts, Sara's blouse is summer-ready thanks to its breathable, 100% cotton fabric. The super light mint tone means it can be styled almost like a neutral, and we love how Sara brought out its colour with the complementary green of her trousers.