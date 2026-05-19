Julianne Moore returns to her favourite white Adidas Stan Smith trainers to complement her elevated airport outfit

Julianne Moore's airport outfit is offering us some serious style inspiration just in time for summer escapes. Not only is her oversized white shirt and black wide-leg trousers super-chic, and most importantly, comfortable, but the white trainers she keeps returning to are a wardrobe must-have.

There's a plethora of the best white trainers on the high street, but some are so good that they are worth wearing on repeat. Julianne Moore's love affair with adidas Stan Smiths has been longstanding, suggesting they are a great investment

From styling a white pair with jeans and a blazer back in 2023 to wearing them with an oversized coat and a Bottega Veneta Barbara Tote – the perfect mix of high and low – Moore's dedication to these comfortable trainers can't be denied.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Julianne Moore's trainers & look

If you're looking for travel outfit inspiration, this formula is worth noting. Spotted at Nice Airport during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival, Moore's crisp white shirt has an oversized silhouette for maximum comfort, whilst her black trousers have a relaxed cut, forming a breezy, comfy outfit. When travelling, we all want to feel good, and a practical ensemble that can be worn for many hours is a wise idea.

Moore isn't afraid to finish off smarter outfits with a pair of trainers, showing she understands how to create a smart-casual look. This particular airport outfit is accessorised with a luxurious Bottega Veneta Madison Intrecciato leather shoulder bag and some rectangular black-framed sunglasses. Over her shoulders, Julianne drapes a soft white knit, and like the best spring and autumn outfits, dressing for travelling is all about clever layers, as planes can be cold, or you could be crossing between climates.

Of course, long days of travelling demand comfy footwear and Julianne Moore's penchant for Stan Smiths just proves it's one of the best white trainers on the market. Earning their place as one of the most timeless and versatile trainer styles, they have a simple, yet distinctive, go-with-anything silhouette, and the sleek, minimalist profile and round toe make them ideal for finishing off smart-casual outfits. Originally launched in the 1960s, the design was inspired by a tennis shoe, a style that we're seeing much more of this season.