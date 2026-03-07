Jump to category:
Julianne Moore just demonstrated why smart separates and white trainers are always a winner

The actress never gets it wrong with her sartorial choices, and this look proves it

Matilda Stanley's avatar
By
published
in News
A headshot of julianne moore
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Julianne Moore rarely gets it wrong with her outfit choices – whether she is on the red carpet or out and about in the city, the actress manages to look chic and glamorous at all times. One of Julianne’s latest looks just proved my point perfectly, as the star opted for a fail-safe fashion formula while out for a stroll in Milan.

The star was spotted wearing a chic black coat and jumper with a pair of wide-leg, charcoal grey trousers, which worked together beautifully for a polished feel, but true to her usual form, Julianne gave the sharp combination a modern and relaxed update by finishing her outfit with a pair of fresh white adidas Stan Smith trainers.

The retro kicks added a sporty footnote to the celeb’s otherwise dark-toned outfit, which effortlessly managed to lift the whole look, and it's such a winning ensemble to emulate for the weekend.

JULIANNE MOORE WEARING A TROUSER AND COAT OUTFIT WITH ADIDAS TRAINERS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While trainers are often reserved for off-duty wear, there is no reason to save your sporty lace-ups just for casual outfits, and Julianne proves it. Your best white trainers can sit nicely with smart bottoms, or a tailored suit - and they can actually work well for date night, a fancy brunch or even as a fresh new take on your office attire.

The key is to keep your trainers clean and fresh-looking. Muddy soles and scuffed toes will feel a little scruffy compared to a pristine pair, so try reading our guide on how to clean white shoes to ensure your lace-ups stay looking their best.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

