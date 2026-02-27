Alexa Chung pulled together timeless style staples to create an outfit we can all emulate this weekend
The star looked amazing in an understated yet wow-worthy ensemble
London Fashion Week brought an endless amount of outfit inspiration, and I love poring over all the glamorous looks and enjoying the bright and bold ensembles, but sometimes the simplest and most classic of ensembles is what I actually want in my wardrobe.
Case in point... Alexa Chung’s outfits for the Malone Souliers presentation. The star teamed a white slogan t-shirt with a pair of khaki-hued JW Anderson barrel leg trousers, and layered them under a Burberry coat, to create a chic and contemporary weekend-ready ensemble.
Adding a little more ‘It Girl’ flair, she wore a pair of metallic pink mules and a mermaid-inspired sequin bag. The whole look was a lesson in high-low dressing, and it’s an outfit formula that is both easy to recreate and very wearable.
A car coat has a straighter and simpler cut than a trench coat, but looks equally stylish. While a Burberry trench coat is a big investment, the heritage piece is worth every penny as it will last a lifetime and add polish to every outfit.
Just like your best barrel leg jeans, the looser top and tapered ankle shape of these bottoms creates a smart yet relaxed silhouette that can easily be dressed up or down with different shoes and tops.
When it comes to the best trench coats, Alexa really did back a winner by opting for British clothing brand Burberry. But if you don't have the budget, have no fear, as the high street is literally teaming with similar options, as this is a spring capsule wardrobe item worth investing in.
To get plenty of style mileage from your coat, look for soft sandy hues that will buddy up with absolutely every colour and print, and go for minimal designs that don't have too many details and trims.
While a statement jacket can definitely pull a jeans and t-shirt look together and make it sing, the job of a smart trench coat is to ensure you look and feel pulled together and spring-weather ready, and sometimes that's all you really need.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
