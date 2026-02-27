Alexa Chung pulled together timeless style staples to create an outfit we can all emulate this weekend

London Fashion Week brought an endless amount of outfit inspiration, and I love poring over all the glamorous looks and enjoying the bright and bold ensembles, but sometimes the simplest and most classic of ensembles is what I actually want in my wardrobe.

Case in point... Alexa Chung’s outfits for the Malone Souliers presentation. The star teamed a white slogan t-shirt with a pair of khaki-hued JW Anderson barrel leg trousers, and layered them under a Burberry coat, to create a chic and contemporary weekend-ready ensemble.

Adding a little more ‘It Girl’ flair, she wore a pair of metallic pink mules and a mermaid-inspired sequin bag. The whole look was a lesson in high-low dressing, and it’s an outfit formula that is both easy to recreate and very wearable.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Exact Match Burberry Mid-length Camden Heritage Car Coat £1595 at Burberry A car coat has a straighter and simpler cut than a trench coat, but looks equally stylish. While a Burberry trench coat is a big investment, the heritage piece is worth every penny as it will last a lifetime and add polish to every outfit. M&S Horseshoe Pleat Front Tapered Trousers £46 at M&S Just like your best barrel leg jeans, the looser top and tapered ankle shape of these bottoms creates a smart yet relaxed silhouette that can easily be dressed up or down with different shoes and tops. Next Short Sleeve Graphic Print Crew Neck T-Shirt £19 at Next A slogan t-shirt is a great piece to have in your closet as it's an easy way to add some interest to even the simplest of daytime looks. Wear a chatty design with denim or a patterned skirt.

Shop More Coats

M&S Pure Cotton Car Coat £70 at M&S This cover-up looks just like Alexa's Burberry number, but it comes in for a fraction of the price. It's available in regular and petite lengths to help you find your fi,t too. Baukjen Hazel Single Breasted Rain Mac £139 (was £279) at John Lewis The fuss-free A-line shape of this sandy-hued design will buddy up well with any colour or print, so you can throw it on as you run out the door knowing it looks great. H&M Twill Car Coat £64.99 at H&M A contrast faux-leather collar gives this cover-up a modern spin without feeling too much. Wear over a crisp shirt for the office or with a patterned dress and trainers for a Sunday stroll.

When it comes to the best trench coats, Alexa really did back a winner by opting for British clothing brand Burberry. But if you don't have the budget, have no fear, as the high street is literally teaming with similar options, as this is a spring capsule wardrobe item worth investing in.

To get plenty of style mileage from your coat, look for soft sandy hues that will buddy up with absolutely every colour and print, and go for minimal designs that don't have too many details and trims.

While a statement jacket can definitely pull a jeans and t-shirt look together and make it sing, the job of a smart trench coat is to ensure you look and feel pulled together and spring-weather ready, and sometimes that's all you really need.