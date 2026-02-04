Forget denim jackets, Alex Jones' checked blazer is the versatile option that’ll make winter-to-spring styling a joy

Right now warmer weather feels quite far off, but as we transition from winter to spring I’m longing to give my outfits a seasonal twist. The best way to do this and still be warm enough is through jackets. Denim jackets are classic, but they can be a bit too lightweight and I've been eyeing up Alex Jones’s checked blazer instead.

She wore it with a white roll neck, chunky belt and black midi skirt for a visit to Buckingham Palace, where she joined Queen Camilla and the judges of the BBC’s 500 Words competition. The winning stories will air on The One Show on 6th March and Alex’s outfit would work perfectly for this early spring date as well as right now.

Although it’s checked, the blazer is neutral enough to balance out any of this year’s bright spring/summer fashion colour trends. When you’re choosing outerwear the versatility of the design is even more key than it would normally be.

Shop Blazers Like Alex's

Mango Single-Breasted Checked Blazer £79.99 (was £99.99) at Mango Designed with a single-breasted fit, this blazer feels very timeless like Alex's - and it's on sale! The lapel collar is notched and the long sleeves have buttoned cuffs. The material is a wool mix and there are multiple handy pockets. Mango Micro-Houndstooth Jacket £59.99 at Mango This blazer has a micro houndstooth print, lapel collar and double-breasted cut. The long sleeves end in buttoned cuffs and there are two front welt pockets. It fastens with cross-over buttons at the front and is lined. Nobody's Child Heritage Check Blazer £103.20 (was £129) at Nobody's Child Featuring a beige heritage check that oozes traditionalism, this double-breasted blazer is something you can bring out year after year. You can style it with jeans and a jumper or throw on with a midi skirt like Alex Jones did with hers.

Complete The Look

M&S Merino Wool Roll-Neck Jumper £26 at M&S I own this M&S jumper in black and the fine merino wool is so cosy and breathable. It's an affordable knit too, and has a high roll-neck and ribbed trims. Tuck into jeans and skirts for a sleek, fitted silhouette. Levi's Black Athena Belt £30 at Levi's Featuring a gold-toned circular buckle, this belt is a practical and stylish addition to any outfit. It's made from smooth leather and you can get it in a tan colourway as well. Pair with jeans or a skirt if you want to put your own twist on Alex's outfit. Boden Valentina Sateen Skirt £99 at Boden This gently pleated skirt is made from pure cotton with a hint of stretch and falls to an elegant ankle-length. The sateen finish adds a glamorous edge without being overly bold and you can style it casually with knitwear or with a shirt for the evening.

After all, you don’t want to pick out a jacket or coat that looks lovely, but can only be worn with a few select outfits. The pattern on Alex Jones’s blazer gives it dimension whilst still being very understated and it’s a mix of warm beige and brown tones.

Unlike a black blazer which can be too stark against lighter hues, this checked piece looked gorgeous layered over the presenter’s white roll-neck. The jacket was single-breasted with notched lapels and Alex wore it unfastened to give a better glimpse of the rest of her look.

The beauty of a blazer over other types of jacket, including denim ones, is the amount of structure. The tailored silhouette naturally feels smart and brings a level of sophistication - something that works especially well with casual pieces.

(Image credit: BBC)

If you’re a fan of smart casual outfits, then you’re likely to be a lover of jeans and blazer outfits too as the combination of the denim and the crisp jacket is a match made in heaven. However, you can also style a blazer with more feminine, flowy pieces like skirts and dresses to incorporate contrast in a different way.

This is what Alex Jones chose to do for the final judging session of the 500 Words competition. She wore a black midi skirt with her jumper tucked in to create a smooth shape and although I can’t be sure, it does look a lot like the Boden Valentina Sateen Skirt. Alex’s skirt has a slight sheen to it and is high-waisted - a detail The One Show presenter accentuated with her chunky black belt.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for EE)

Whilst belts do fulfil a practical function on jeans and trousers, they can also be added to skirts and dresses to add extra shaping like this. The gold-toned circular buckle tied in with the colours in her blazer and the longline length of the jacket meant it draped beautifully over the top of her skirt.

A pair of black knee-high boots finished off the ensemble and tied in with the overall neutral colour palette. The entire outfit is such an easy one to replicate for winter-into-spring and a checked blazer like Alex’s is incredibly versatile.

On colder days you can add a chunkier knit underneath and as it gets warmer, jeans or flowing skirts and flat shoes would make a fabulous alternative.